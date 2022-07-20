Gogglebox star Stephen Webb issues apology for ‘pulling woman into swimming pool amid row’

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has apologised after he reportedly pulled a woman into a swimming pool.

According to reports, the incident occurred at an exclusive members-only club in Brighton by the beach this week.

As the TV star enjoyed the scorching weather, reports claim that he soon became embroiled in a row with other patrons.

But now, Stephen has explained what happened.

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb caught in pool row

The Channel 4 star was thought to have found himself upset after he was pushed into a pool by a prankster while fully clothed.

According to The Sun, witnesses then watched as “angry” Stephen grabbed an innocent bystander and pulled her into the swimming pool with him.

She had reportedly been relaxing by the pool with her husband when the shocking incident took place in front of other pool-goers.

A source said: “She was chatting to Daniel with her legs in the pool when Stephen was pushed in.

“She started laughing like everyone else, which seemed to anger Stephen. For some reason, he appeared to be furious with her and started shouting at her, then came over and pulled her into the pool.”

Gogglebox star apologises

Following the commotion, Stephen apologised for his behaviour.

He told The Sun: “I am very sorry if she felt upset or hurt by my actions. That was never my intention. I’d been swimming and had dried and got fully dressed. A friend then pushed me back into the pool.

“I took it in very good spirits and everyone was laughing and joking. So seeing his friend sitting on the edge of the pool, pulled her around her waist into the water with me. We’d enjoyed a really good time together and I felt it was all part of the fun.”

