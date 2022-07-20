Gogglebox star Stephen Webb looks startled at event
News

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb issues apology for ‘pulling woman into swimming pool amid row’

Awkward!

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has apologised after he reportedly pulled a woman into a swimming pool.

According to reports, the incident occurred at an exclusive members-only club in Brighton by the beach this week.

As the TV star enjoyed the scorching weather, reports claim that he soon became embroiled in a row with other patrons.

But now, Stephen has explained what happened.

Stephen Webb apparently became embroiled in a row at a swimming pool (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb caught in pool row

The Channel 4 star was thought to have found himself upset after he was pushed into a pool by a prankster while fully clothed.

According to The Sun, witnesses then watched as “angry” Stephen grabbed an innocent bystander and pulled her into the swimming pool with him.

Stephen Webb from Gogglebox and his co-star, Chris Steed
Stephen Webb from Gogglebox has apologised to fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Roman Kemp shares emotional reason he does Celebrity Gogglebox with dad Martin

She had reportedly been relaxing by the pool with her husband when the shocking incident took place in front of other pool-goers.

A source said: “She was chatting to Daniel with her legs in the pool when Stephen was pushed in.

“She started laughing like everyone else, which seemed to anger Stephen. For some reason, he appeared to be furious with her and started shouting at her, then came over and pulled her into the pool.”

Gogglebox star apologises

Following the commotion, Stephen apologised for his behaviour.

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

He told The Sun: “I am very sorry if she felt upset or hurt by my actions. That was never my intention. I’d been swimming and had dried and got fully dressed. A friend then pushed me back into the pool.

“I took it in very good spirits and everyone was laughing and joking. So seeing his friend sitting on the edge of the pool, pulled her around her waist into the water with me. We’d enjoyed a really good time together and I felt it was all part of the fun.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield smiling at the British Soap Awards
Phillip Schofield issues health update after ‘life-changing’ eye surgery
David Dan Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans left ‘uncomfortable’ as they notice certain characters’ clothing
Dermot O'Leary looking puzzled and Alison looking stern on This Morning
Calls for Dermot O’Leary to be sacked from This Morning after he swears at Alison Hammond
RANVIR SINGH and Ed Balls looking annoyed on GMB
GMB fans ’switch off’ as complaints flood in over Ed and Ranvir’s behaviour
Helen Skelton smiling outside ITV studios
Helen Skelton admits being a single mum to three kids is hard’ following split from husband
David Dan Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans left ‘uncomfortable’ as they notice certain characters’ clothing