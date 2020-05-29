Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee share tearful message for fans after series 15 finale

Best pals and Gogglebox favourites Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have shared a tearful message for fans on Twitter.

The pair have bid farewell to the latest iteration of the hit Channel 4 reality show, with tonight's (Friday, May 29) episode rounding it of with a look at the best bits of the series.

What did Jenny and Lee say?

Jenny and Lee were tearful as they bid fans farewell until September (Credit: Channel 4)

With series 15 now over, Jenny and Lee posted an emotional message alongside a picture of the couch - now empty - they share in the programme.

In the photo's caption, which includes strings of crying-face emojis, they wrote: "Empty couch folks, but it's still #Gogglebox Friday.

"Who's going to watch the best bits of series 15?

"It's on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh, cry, that's Gogglebox for you.

"Enjoy Goggleboxers, see you all in September much love JAL xx."

How did their fans react?

One devastated viewer said: "Gogglebox was the only thing to look forward to and make us laugh. That sofa doesn't look right without you guys on it. Best bits it is then."

Fridays are ruined.

Another said: "Miss you already. Roll on September! Xxx."

"My Friday nights won't be the same without you two," admitted a third.

"Fridays are ruined," someone else complained.

The Channel 4 programme aired the last episode of series 15 last Friday (May 23).

Fans were devastated to see it come to an end, as the popular show has provided Britain with plenty of laughs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Not ready for Gogglebox to end

And it seems the thought of braving the remainder of the lockdown - which is easing somewhat on Monday (June 1) - without Gogglebox was too much for some.

Series 15 is officially over (Credit: Channel 4)

On Twitter, one viewer wrote last week: "Gutted it's the end of the Gogglebox season. It has nailed lockdown and been properly laugh out loud every week. Brilliant telly which I'll really miss."

Another said: "Gutted Gogglebox has finished. It became one of those programs that saw us through lockdown and kept us laughing. Please keep filming @Stephenwebb71 @PeteandSophie #leeandjenny #Gogglebox."

- Episodes of Gogglebox series 15 are available to stream now on All4

