Lee from Gogglebox had fans of the Channel 4 reality series divided over a throwback photo on social media.

TV star Lee Riley, who appears on the show alongside pal Jenny Newby, looked smart in an old snap on social media.

On a joint Instagram page for the pair, Lee smiled and looked smart in a white tuxedo.

Lee stars alongside pal Jenny on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What was the throwback photo of Gogglebox star Lee?

The caption read: “Throwback for you all… #JennyandLee #Gogglebox.”

In the comments, fans felt divided over the pic. A number said Lee looked very handsome in the snap.

“Very handsome,” said one.

“Handsome dude,” wrote another.

“Look at you looking good,” someone else put.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny & Lee Gogglebox (@jennyandleegogglebox)

Gogglebox fans compare Lee to a ‘fine wine’

However, a number of others said they thought Lee had actually improved “like a fine wine” in the years since – and looked much better today.

One said: “Improved with age like fine wine.”

Sweet Jesus! You’ve got better with age.

A second wrote: “Omg you look so much better now.”

“You look better today sorry,” said a third.

A fourth commented: “Sweet Jesus! You’ve got better with age.”

The duo film for Gogglebox at Lee’s caravan in Hull (Credit: Channel 4)

It follows calls for the pair, who film for Gogglebox at Lee’s caravan in Hull, to have their own spin-off TV show.

In November, the duo had fans in hysterics with a workout video filmed in lockdown.

The clip showed Jenny, wearing a grey tracksuit, attempting to run laps around the caravan park where Lee lives.

Gogglebox fans want Jenny and Lee to have their own show (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Fans beg for Jenny and Lee series

However, the 64-year-old was only able to run a short distance and complained about having a blister.

Followers heard Lee, 51, laughing behind the camera as his friend hobbled back to the caravan.

He wrote: “OMG it’s Friday 13th. It’s Gogglebox day and Jenny starts her keep fit for lockdown two.

“That went real well. See you all at nine #Gogglebox @C4Gogglebox.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny And Lee (@jennyandlee_gogglebox)

In the comments, fans loved it – and called for them to have their own programme together.

One said, “You two are absolutely hilarious. You both need your own TV show”, while another said, “You two are just amazing, thanks for making us all laugh and smile”.

Someone else wrote: “This made my day! Love you two.”

