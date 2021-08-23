Fans of Gogglebox star Izzi Warner couldn’t believe their eyes when she uploaded a new snap to her Instagram page showcasing her incredible weight loss.

Izzi, 29, looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the photo as she got ready for a night out with friends on Saturday.

The reality TV star was almost recognisable from how fans are used to seeing her on the show.

Izzi Warner shows off weight loss

Mum-of-two Izzi wore a plunging nude bodysuit teamed with ripped jeans for the photo, which sees her looking her slimmest yet.

The fashion-conscious star accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag, black mules and a Gucci belt.

Looking tanned and stylish, Izzi’s flowing highlighted hair was coiffed into glossy flowing waves.

She completed her efforts with nude-toned bronzed makeup as she joked about her timekeeping on the social media platform.

Izzi wrote: “Ready early enough to take a picture for once in my life.”

Izzi looks significantly different to how viewers have previously seen her (Credit: Channel 4)

Followers of her Instagram page couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw her jaw-dropping new look and were quick to compliment her.

One wrote: “You look absolutely incredible!”

Another posted: “You beautiful girl, you look stunning!”

A third said: “Looking great Izzi!”

Izzi has regularly been posting on her page showing off her fab new figure in recent months.

She and her boyfriend Grant welcomed their second child, baby girl Bessie Rose, last February.

The couple already have a five-year-old son Bobby together.

Izzie and her sister Ellie have been fan favourites since they joined the Gogglebox cast.

The pair made their debut for the sixth season of the popular Channel 4 show back in 2015 and have been regulars ever since.

