Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has showed off her weight loss in a video on Instagram.

The star, 20, posted a video to Instagram as she sported plus size shapewear to show the difference it makes.

Amy looked stunning in a black gown as she grabbed her stomach before waving her finger to the camera.

The clip then showed Amy in her black bra and underwear.

Finally, she unveiled the dress again with the shapewear underneath.

Amy oozed confidence as rubbed her hands up and down her body.

The star explained to fans that the shapewear will give them “that extra boost of confidence you need with your XMAS outfit”.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper pictured with her family (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Gogglebox star Amy Tapper say?

Promoting the brand, she said: “Remember the Plus size shapewear and waist trainers I showed you a month ago @maskateertm?

“They now have special XMAS OFFERS. My favourite is the bodysuit, so comfortable and sleek.

“They are so good for everyday wear, smooth all lumps and bumps and give you that extra boost of confidence you need with your XMAS outfit.”

She added: “They do sizes up to 6XL so great for PLUS SIZE ladies.

“The waist trainers on the other hand help with back pain and improve posture as well.”

Amy said the gym and eating healthier has helped her lose weight (Credit: ITV)

What has Amy said about her weight loss?

In October, Amy revealed how she lost three stone with the help of Muscle Food’s plan.

She said on Instagram: “I’m so proud that I’ve been able to keep the 3 stone I lost off and still feel healthier and fitter than I did this time last year!!!!

“Now Muscle Food have literally helped so so many people get incredible results not just me!!”

Meanwhile, Amy has also shown herself busy working out at the gym.

As she shared one workout photo, Amy told her followers: “It’s not always glam and toning in the gym. I’m getting to that stage and making movements and I wanna share it with you guys.

“Please don’t judge my rolls, don’t judge my form. Don’t judge lol.”

