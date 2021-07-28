Amy Tapper has wowed her fans with her weight loss in a series of stunning Instagram selfies after losing three stone.

The Gogglebox star, 21, looked gorgeous in the snaps, smiling her world-famous, infectious smile.

She first appeared on Gogglebox when she was 13-years-old and left five years later in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Tapper💋 (@amytappsx)

Gogglebox favourite Amy Tapper shows off incredible weight loss on Instagram

Amy flashed her gorgeous smile as she posed for the photos.

She was dressed casually in a white off-the-shoulder top with jeans and trainers.

Read more: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off weight loss in underwear video

Captioning the images, she said: “Me laughing? Have a close up x.”

And the stunning, summery snaps soon caused a wave of admiration from her followers.

Amy Tapper pictured with her mum and brother on the red carpet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Amy’s fans react to the selfie?

One of her 77,000 followers said: “Look at this gorgeous face!”

Another wrote: “Beautiful… such a gorgeous smile.”

Looking gorgeous, have you lost more weight

A third opined: “Absolutely stunningly beautiful.”

“Looking buff and radiant,” a fourth said.

And finally, one was wowed by her weight loss: “Looking gorgeous, have you lost more weight xx.”

Amy discussed her incredible weight loss on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

How did she lose three stone?

Back in October 2020, Amy revealed she had lost a whopping three stone.

With the help of the Muscle Food plan, she shared her news with fans on Instagram.

Read more: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off weight loss in underwear video

“I’m so proud that I’ve been able to keep the three stone I lost off and still feel healthier and fitter than I did this time last year!!!!” she said.

“Now Muscle Food have literally helped so so many people get incredible results not just me!!”

She has also said that increased physical exercise and smaller portions of food have really helped shed the pounds.