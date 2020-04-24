Gogglebox star Amy Tapper demands bigger plane seats to stop shaming people

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper wants to lobby for bigger seats on planes and at theme parks so that no one has to feel uncomfortable.

She has lost three stone recently, so no longer needs seat belt extensions on planes.

But she said she was keen that no one had to suffer the experiences she has had in the past.

Amy made the comments in a chat with Vas J Morgan on his Instagram series I Am Enough.

Read more: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper shows off incredible transformation after dropping three stone

Amy's Disney experience

She said: "When I was 17 I went to Disney for a family trip and when I went there we were walking and my dad is big and he always had that guilty feeling..."

Amy explained things went wrong when they got to the Harry Potter ride.

Amy with her mum Nikki and brother Josh (Credit: Splash News)

"Me and my dad couldn't go on the ride and I was so upset. I was so angry as there were people who were bigger but I thought I need to get my act together."

Read more: Gogglebox confirms Tapper family will not be returning to the show

Amy said she is keen to help others so that no one has to feel embarrassed.

"I want to promote variations of people.

"On airplanes and in theme parks. I shouldn't be in that situation where I feel uncomfortable. People shouldn't be embarrased," she said.

How weight loss helped Amy Tapper's family

Amy recently credited her family's weight loss with her dad Jonathan's recovery from coronavirus.

She later posted on Instagram to thank fans for their support as he fought the killer bug.

Do you agree with her? Have you ever been humiliated by the size of seats on a plane, or do you think people should just lose weight? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment.