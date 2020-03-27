Coronavirus: Gogglebox star Sandra Martin loses sister-in-law to COVID-19

Sandra Martin from Gogglebox has revealed that her sister-in-law has died from coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the TV favourite told followers she was in tears as she opened up about losing a family member to the deadly flu-like COVID-19.

She wrote, using all caps: "AM CRYING. MY BROTHER WIFE JUST DIED OF CORONAVIRUS.

She added, with a string of colourful heart emojis: "R.I.P MY SISTER IN LAW [sic]."

Supportive messages poured in from Sandra's devoted fans.

One said: "I am so sorry for your loss, Sandra. My prayers and condolences to you, your family and loved ones at this difficult time. May she rest in perfect peace. Amen."

Gogglebox star Sandra Martin said her sister-in-law has died from coronavirus (Credit: Bill Leslie / SplashNews.com)

Another told her: "So sorry for your loss, it's heartbreaking."

A third wrote: "I'm so sorry, Sandra. Thinking of you all x."

Someone else tweeted: "So very sorry, Sandra. My love to you and your brother and family. xxx."

It comes amid reports that the total number of UK deaths in the coronavirus outbreak had risen sharply.

On Thursday (March 26), the BBC reported that the death toll leapt by more than 100 overnight as more people succumbed to the virus.

In total, 578 have now died from COVID-19 and 11,658 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

So sorry for your loss.

London is the worst hit part of the UK in the outbreak. And to deal with what NHS bosses have called a "tsunami" of cases in the city, nurses from all over the country are reportedly being sent to the capital.

And senior officials will reportedly ask doctors to sleep on site for as long as six-weeks at London's new Nightingale hospital.

The unprecedented measures, drawn up by bosses from NHS England's London region, were disclosed to the Guardian.

The NHS has established a field hospital at London's ExCeL centre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to the publication, doctors deployed at the NHS Nightingale hospital will be called on to work there five days a week for six weeks - and even sleep at the complex.

The NHS is said to have asked chief nurses if they can spare staff for the capital, particularly nurses who specialise in intensive care work.

