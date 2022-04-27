Gogglebox star Julie announces Malone family wedding

Gogglebox star Julie Malone has a busy week ahead of her as she gets ready to celebrate her son’s wedding.

The much-loved Mancunian shared the happy news on Instagram as she went out for her daily walk.

Julie told fans she had been poorly with a bout of gastroenteritis but was back pounding the pavement as she prepared for a family celebration.

Gogglebox wedding

After explaining she had been in Ireland for a family wedding, Julie gave fans her happy news.

With the wind in her hair she announced she was preparing for the wedding of her eldest son Lee next week.

She told her followers: “Our own, our eldest son Lee’s wedding is in a couple of weeks.”

Lee already legally married his partner Sarah in April 2021 during the pandemic.

He posted a photo of the couple kissing outside Sale Town Hall in Manchester with the caption: “It’s official, The Malones @swa1ker.”

Sarah gave birth to the couple’s first son Grayson in October last year.

Lee is the eldest son of Julie and her husband Tom, but does not appear on Gogglebox alongside his parents and his siblings.

Julie appears on Gogglebox with her family (Credit: Channel 4)

Julie Malone on Gogglebox

The Malone family shot to fame on the Channel 4 show in 2014.

With their down-to-earth charm and bowl full of snacks they quickly became fan favourites.

Julie and her husband Tom are joined in their TV critiquing by their children Tom Jr, Shaun and Vanessa.

Tom Jr decided to step away from the sofa in February 2021, after six years.

He said he was “eternally grateful” for his time on the series, but wanted to explore “new opportunities” which were “knocking on the door”.

The Malone family are fan favourites on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans were stunned to find out that Tom Jr is a choreographer and has worked with stars including Rita Ora and Wiley.

His sister Vanessa appeared on the show in his place. The Malones were also known for their adorable dogs.

However, last year they lost their Rottweiler Izzey and in March of this year their other Rottweiler, Lucy, died.

What happened to Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone?

Shaun underwent brain surgery in 2010.

Previously speaking to the Mirror about the experience, Julie explained: “We were absolutely frantic. The doctor said Shaun only had a slim chance of surviving surgery.”

Julie said her son spent six hours in surgery to remove a piece of bone from his skull because of the swelling.

“He was in a coma for two weeks and when he came around had to learn to walk all over again,” she shared.

Shaun’s story was documented in the ITV show Children’s Hospital.

