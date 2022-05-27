Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have left fans gutted with some news following her hospital stint.

Earlier this month, Jenny underwent an operation in hospital leaving fans worried.

Now, Jenny has returned to social media in a sweet video with best friend Lee but delivered some news.

Jenny from Gogglebox

Lee and Jenny revealed they will be back in September for another series of Gogglebox.

In the video, Lee says: “Hi everybody, you’ll never guess who I just bumped into…”

He then pans the camera to show a beaming Jenny.

Jenny thanked fans for their kind well wishes (Credit: Channel 4)

Waving, Jenny says: “Hi, it’s me!”

Lee adds: “She’s out of hospital.”

Jenny continues: “I just want to thank you all for your kind, get well wishes. They’ve really cheered me up. Thank you very much.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all in series 20.”

Lee adds: “September guys. We’ll be back in September. Have a lovely summer everybody!”

Jenny recently underwent an operation (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans were delighted to hear Jenny was well.

However, some were gutted that they’d have to wait until September to see Jenny and Lee on screens again.

One person commented: “Need September to hurry up.”

Another wrote: “Nooooo not until September. Best thing on telly.”

A third added: “Can’t believe we won’t see you till September loads of time though to get better Jenny.”

Others were happy to see Jenny looking so well as one gushed: “Oh I’m so glad you are home!!!!! Wonderful to see you and Lee together! Take care of yourself and get better soon.”

Another added: “It’s lovely to see you both glad you’re feeling better Jenny can’t wait till September when you’re back where you both belong ON MY TELLY love to you both.”

