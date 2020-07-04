Gogglebox fans beg Denise van Outen to explain bizarre phrase

Denise van Outen left Gogglebox fans scratching their heads as she used a bizarre phrase on the celebrity edition of the show.

The presenter was watching with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall when she came out with the description.

A news item about travel bans being lifted in some countries was on the TV at the time.

Denise van Outen left Gogglebox viewers confused by the phrase (Credit: Channel 4)

Tan mark discussion on Gogglebox

As a true Essex girl, Denise's first concern was how sunbathing in a pandemic would affect her tan.

"You'd get terrible tan marks with a mask on," Denise told Eddie.

"I'm bad enough when I get tan marks across here," she added, pointing to her chest. "I look like I've got caravan [bleep]. What am I going to look like with a mask on?"

For those wondering, the word rhymes with 'it's'!

Eddie replied: "Hang on a minute! I like the caravan [bleep]."

But Denise was not convinced.

"No don't Eddie, it's disgusting," she said.

Eddie knew what Denise was talking about (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers unsure

But while Eddie seemed to know exactly what she meant, viewers were not so sure.

They resorted to tweeting Denise to find out what she was talking about.

One wrote of them wrote on Twitter: "What's caravan [bleep]? Never heard of it..."

Another tweeted: "Watching Gogglebox and Denise van Outen talked about 'caravan [Bleep]' what are they? Urban dictionary isn't helping me out."

Google was no help

Denise and Eddie have appeared together on Gogglebox this series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yet another said that Google searches had proved fruitless.

"OK Denise we've Googled and the results are all porn sites - what are caravan [Bleep]?" they tweeted.

Someone else added: "What actually are caravan [bleep]? I think the whole of Britain wants/needs to know!"

However much people speculated about it, no one seemed to have an answer.

Now it's over to you, Denise - we should be told!

