Members of Gogglebox family the Malones have been sharing their grief following the death of pet dog Izzie.

The family’s many Rottweilers – including Izzie and Dave – have regularly featured on their sofa on the Channel 4 show.

Paying tribute on Instagram, Shaun Malone described Izzie as “the perfect example of a family dog“.

Tom Malone Jr pays tribute to Izzie (Credit: Instagram @tommalonejr)

‘Izzie will be missed’

Shaun’s brother Tom Malone Jr also shared his thoughts yesterday (Saturday July 31) on social media with clips and pics.

A short video shared on Insta Stories showed Izzie with her head out of the back window of a moving car.

He captioned the clip: “Very sorry to let you all know that sadly Izzie passed away today.”

Tom Jr included a broken heart emoji alongside his words.

He added: “She was a great dog and we’ll miss her dearly.”

Tom Jr also uploaded a selfie showing him giving Izzie a loving nuzzle.

“That’s my girl,” he wrote on the touching image.

The family have been sharing memories of their much-loved pet (Credit: Instagram @tommalonejr)

‘Beautiful and gentle’

Shaun and Tom Jr’s parents, Tom Sr and Julie Malone, also honoured Izzie’s memory online.

They shared a snap of her with a ball in her mouth with teeth illustrated on it as Tom Sr looks on fondly.

The image’s caption read: “Our beautiful girl Izzey, RIP xx.

We are going to miss you and your gentle ways so very much.

“Thank you for looking after the grandkids.”

As if to emphasise that, among the pictures shared by Shaun was one showing his young child playfully enjoying the big dog’s company.

Gogglebox stars offer their condolences to the Malones

The Malones’ fellow Gogglebox cast members also expressed their sympathy.

Izzi Warner wrote on Instagram: “Sorry for your loss, sending you love.”

Her sister Ellie Warner echoed those thoughts by posting three heart emojis.

And Dave and Shirley Griffiths added: “Aww sorry to hear that. I know it’s hard when you lose a dog.”

RIP Izzie.

