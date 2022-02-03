Gogglebox fans claim Izzi Warner’s daughter is her ‘double’ in birthday post

Gogglebox cast member Izzi Warner has shared a touching birthday post to her two-year-old daughter Bessie.

The reality star, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside sister Ellie, shares two children with boyfriend Grant.

Paying tribute to her youngest today (February 3), Izzi shared a string of adorable snap of Bessie to her profile.

Gogglebox cast: What did Izzi Warner say?

The series of photos showed little Bessie in a variety of different moods.

One showed the youngster rolling her eyes, while another was taken as Izzi celebrated Christmas with her kids.

The snaps also included Izzi and Grant’s seven-year-old son Bobby.

Happy 2nd birthday to my wild child Bessie!

The Gogglebox star wrote in the caption: “Happy 2nd birthday to my wild child Bessie!

“You have grown in to such a little character, you make us laugh every day. We love you so much angel girl. Can’t believe how quickly time has flown by.”

She added: “Ps Bessie is not a child that stands still or poses for photos if you can’t tell.”

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on the post.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Wow, she is your double!!! Happy 2nd birthday to your cheeky chops.”

A second shared: “Aww Happy Birthday! She looks just like you!”

Another posted: “Aww happy birthday sweet girl. So beautiful xx.”

A fourth added: “Omg she is the image of you. Happy birthday beautiful.”

In addition, a fifth said: “I can’t believe that Bessie is two already, have a lovely day.”

When is Gogglebox back?

Channel 4 are yet to confirm when the reality series will return to screens.

The show last aired on Christmas Day with a special highlights episode.

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Gogglebox star Georgia Bell announced her pregnancy with fans.

The 21-year-old star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Josh Newby this summer.

