Gogglebox cast member Izzi Warner
News

Gogglebox fans claim Izzi Warner’s daughter is her ‘double’ in birthday post

The Gogglebox favourite is a proud mum to two kids

By Rebecca Calderwood

Gogglebox cast member Izzi Warner has shared a touching birthday post to her two-year-old daughter Bessie.

The reality star, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside sister Ellie, shares two children with boyfriend Grant.

Paying tribute to her youngest today (February 3), Izzi shared a string of adorable snap of Bessie to her profile.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Izzi Warner (@izziwarner)

Gogglebox cast: What did Izzi Warner say?

The series of photos showed little Bessie in a variety of different moods.

One showed the youngster rolling her eyes, while another was taken as Izzi celebrated Christmas with her kids.

The snaps also included Izzi and Grant’s seven-year-old son Bobby.

Happy 2nd birthday to my wild child Bessie!

The Gogglebox star wrote in the caption: “Happy 2nd birthday to my wild child Bessie!

“You have grown in to such a little character, you make us laugh every day. We love you so much angel girl. Can’t believe how quickly time has flown by.”

She added: “Ps Bessie is not a child that stands still or poses for photos if you can’t tell.”

Gogglebox cast Izzi Warner and sister Ellie
Gogglebox cast member Izzi Warner marked her daughter’s second birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on the post.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Wow, she is your double!!! Happy 2nd birthday to your cheeky chops.”

A second shared: “Aww Happy Birthday! She looks just like you!”

Read more: Gogglebox star Georgia Bell reveals ‘baby makes four’ as she shares pregnancy news

Another posted: “Aww happy birthday sweet girl. So beautiful xx.”

A fourth added: “Omg she is the image of you. Happy birthday beautiful.”

In addition, a fifth said: “I can’t believe that Bessie is two already, have a lovely day.”

Gogglebox cast Izzi and Ellie
Izzi appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Ellie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Gogglebox back?

Channel 4 are yet to confirm when the reality series will return to screens.

The show last aired on Christmas Day with a special highlights episode.

Read more: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner shares adorable snap of her kids. How old are they?

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Gogglebox star Georgia Bell announced her pregnancy with fans.

The 21-year-old star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Josh Newby this summer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Viewers of The Teacher all said the same thing after episode 3
The Teacher viewers are all saying the same thing after THAT stunning twist in episode 3
Gok Wan This Morning
This Morning star Gok Wan’s heartbreaking marriage admission ahead of split from Holby City star
Kate Middleton news
Kate Middleton recycles outfit as she steps out with Prince Charles and Camilla today
denise welch loose women
Loose Women star Denise Welch shares sweet family news on show
Kate Garraway wows in pink shirt on GMB
GMB: Kate Garraway distracts viewers with outfit today
loose women itv
Loose Women deaths: A tribute to the stars of the ITV show we’ve loved and lost