Gogglebox family celebrate son losing virginity with party: ‘Why are we like this?’

Gogglebox cast member George Baggs has been treated to a party after his family learned he had apparently lost his virginity.

The 20-year-old and his relatives shot to fame on the hit Channel 4 programme back in 2020. Two years later though, they left the show. Since then George and older brother Joe, 26, have bagged thousands of TikTok fans, as well as their own podcast.

And it seems George has been rather busy in his personal life too. His family recently threw him a party to celebrate a major milestone in his adult life… it seems!

The family celebrated George’s apparent milestone (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast throw party for son ‘losing his virginity’

On Tuesday (August 1) George’s brother Joe took to TikTok to reveal that his younger brother had apparently ‘lost his virginity’.

“POV your brother loses his virginity,” wrote Gogglebox star Joe on the video, which showed his family celebrating the news with a cake and party poppers.

The video started with a buzzing George entering the room dancing. The brothers’ mum Lisa made an appearance and showed fans a frosted cake that said: “Body count 1, congrats,” with an iced red love heart.

Gogglebox cast pop open the champagne

Far from being a prude, Lisa looked over the moon to hear about her son’s news as she and the brothers popped open some champagne. The final shot showed Joe and Lisa letting off party poppers on both sides of George, as he proudly held the cake to the camera.

But the jokes didn’t end there, as in the comments section Joe made a savage dig about his brother. He quipped: “Why are we like this… but also congratulations @George I’m sure she had the best 2 seconds of her life x.”

Gogglebox fans ‘speechless’ over video

Fans of the famous family were left in tears of laughter over the video and rushed to the comments section to share their congratulations.

One viewer penned: “Actually screaming at this. George you are epic.” Another added: “Yeyyy congratulations.” A third quipped: “I’m speechless,” while someone else gushed: “No way!!!! Wow! Congrats.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.