Friends of devastated mum start Go Fund Me as student, 19, dies in shower on trip to Paris

Friends of the mum of Rhea Hourigan have started a GoFundMe after the 19-year-old tragically died during a recent trip to Paris.

Rhea sadly died from an unexplained cardiac arrest during the Easter holidays.

19-year-old student Rhea Hourigan dies

19-year-old Rhea Hourigan, a university student, died suddenly over the Easter holidays. Rhea had visited her aunt in Paris when she died. The 19-year-old took a shower when she suffered a sudden, unexplained cardiac arrest.

The tragic incident took place after Rhea and her aunt spent the day sightseeing. A friend of the family spoke to The Mirror about Rhea’s death.

Rhea Hourigan passes away after sudden cardiac arrest

Speaking to the publication, they said: “She’d been there [the shower] for quite a long time, so her Auntie knocked to say ‘Is everything all right you coming out?’ She answered her, Rhea said: ‘Yeah, yeah, I’m on my way out.’ Then she heard a bang.”

Sadly, paramedics couldn’t save the 19-year-old. Rhea was a student at Durham and was working at the local Nando’s before she died.

Her mum paid tribute to her on Facebook. “Our only comfort is that she was so happy and had had such a brilliant day seeing the sights of Paris, she wouldn’t have known what had happened and didn’t suffer,” she said.

GoFundMe set up for Rhea

A GoFundMe has been set up for Rhea. The organiser wrote: “It is with a heavy heart I am setting up this fundraiser for a beautiful young lady Rhea Hourigan who was tragically taken from this world on Saturday 29th April leaving her doting parents Jo and Dom, brother Joel and grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends totally and utterly devastated.”

The GoFundMe continues, saying: “I totally understand times are tough for everyone at the moment but anything at all you may be able to spare to help this very special family in their time of need would be so much appreciated.”

