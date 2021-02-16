Was Go Compare man Wynne Evans in Phantom of the Opera? And what is his net worth?

He’s a familiar face to anyone with a TV as the singer has been in numerous Go Compare adverts – and he’s featuring in Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home.

Read on to find out more about the performer, his career and his wife.

Wynne Evans in character as Gio Compario (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Go Compare man Wynne Evans?

Wynne is a Welsh tenor and actor, best known for playing Gio Compario in adverts for comparison site Gocompare.com.

He was born in Carmarthen and studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and London’s National Opera Studio.

Wynne has since become an accomplished opera singer, following his debut in a production of Cherevichki at Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

He is a Professor at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

Wynne also has albums out, including A Song In My Heart (2011) and Wynne (2013).

The star’s previously spoken about how lucky he feels (Credit: Grant Buchanan / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What is his net worth?

Wynne’s net worth isn’t public knowledge. However, he has previously spoken about how much landing the role on the Go Compare adverts has changed his life.

In 2016, This Is Money reported on his lavish lifestyle – which at the time included driving around in a £30k convertible Mercedes, dips in a hot tub and spending a £15 on cheese per week.

You do have to pinch yourself sometimes, and think: ‘Gosh, I’m very lucky.’

The publication asked if anyone had ever paid him “silly money”. He replied: “That would suggest that I’ve been paid too much, and that’s never happened! But yeah, you do have to pinch yourself sometimes, and think: ‘Gosh, I’m very lucky.’

“For example, I once did an opera recording where I only had about six notes to sing. I was paid the equivalent of £300 a note. That was fantastic.”

Wynne has been in numerous adverts for comparison firm Go Compare (Credit: GoCompare / YouTube)

When did Wynne become the Go Compare man?

Wynne has been on the Go Compare adverts since 2009.

His character is the flamboyant opera singer Gio Compario.

Gio was also in a series of adverts called Saving The Nation.

In one, the late Professor Stephen Hawking created a black hole and used it to destroy the singer.

Was Wynne Evans in Phantom of the Opera?

Yes, Wynne has starred in the musical Phantom of the Opera.

Producers cast him in the 25th anniversary of the production in 2011, at the Royal Albert Hall.

He played the role of Ubaldo Piangi alongside Sierra Boggess (who played Christine) and Hadley Fraser (Raoul).

The singer has performed with his violinist wife (Credit: Noson Lawen / YouTube)

Wynne’s wife Tanwen Evans

Wynne is married to Tanwen Evans, a talented violinist.

They tied the knot in 1999 and have two teenage children.

Their daughter’s name is Ismay and they also have a son, Taliesin.

