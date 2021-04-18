Ben Shephard left fans swooning after revealing his huge muscles while receiving his COVID jab.

The Good Morning Britain host, 46, was snapped as he received the vaccination this weekend.

But after sharing the photo on Instagram, some fans could only focus on his biceps.

GMB host Ben has received a dose of the COVID jab (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard fans say about his muscles?

One follower commented: “Show that muscle!”

“Nice guns!” another added.

Chiming in, a third also wrote: “Look at those guns.”

Ben and his wife Annie both had their jabs done at the Harlequin Stadium vaccination centre in London.

First one done! thanks to all the team @harlequins. Wonderfully efficient friendly staff, and a cracking setting too.

The pair are entitled to the jab as they both fall into the ’45 to 50 years old’ category.

This is the current age group being offered the vaccination as part of the Government’s rolling programme.

Ben has also shared a selfie he and Annie posed for after they’d received their injections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

Read more: Sunday Brunch today: Jimmy Carr baffles viewers as he appears without suit and quiff

In the snap, Ben is wearing a COVID vaccination sticker on his jumper, while Annie has one on her forehead.

Ben captioned his pictures: “#JabbyMcJabFace First one done! thanks to all the team @harlequins.

“Wonderfully efficient friendly staff, and a cracking setting too.

“I’d say the sun seems a bit brighter today! #grateful.”

Close to home

Over the past year, Ben and his GMB colleagues have reported heavily on the coronavirus pandemic.

But off screen, he and Annie have been a solid support to his co-star Kate Garraway, too.

Kate’s husband Derek almost died after contracting COVID and has recently returned home from hospital.

Ben has supported Kate Garraway throughout the past year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty has ‘learned a lesson’ after painful injury

The virus ravaged his body and he spent 12 months in intensive care. Although he is now home, Derek needs round-the-clock care.

In December, Kate revealed just how much Ben and Annie have supported both her and her two children.

She said: “Annie [Ben’s wife] did come round with a food parcel the other day and it was really delicious.

“Darcey is like, ‘When is Annie coming again?'”

‘He’s been amazing’

Kate then got emotional as she continued: “It’s been phenomenal.

“For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me. In the run up to the jungle, he lived every moment of that with me.

“But this year has been another level. He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help.

“To be serious for a minute, it has been a huge pressure on him.

“Working alongside somebody that you care for and you are worried about, plus also trying to do the job, it’s a huge thing and I am very grateful that he has been there and I am aware how tough it’s been for him…

“He has been amazing, you will make me cry now.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.