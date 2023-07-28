GMB star Sean Fletcher ‘heartbroken’ as he announces tragic family loss: ‘We’re devastated’

GMB’s Sean Fletcher and his family are “totally devastated” after the death of their beloved dog Meg.

The presenter, 49, shared a touching tribute to the beautiful dog on Thursday (28 July).

He said on Instagram: “I am heartbroken. My lovely dog Meg got out of our house, we think chasing a fox. She was hit by a car and died. We are all totally devastated.”

Sean said that whoever found Meg had moved her to the side of the road and covered her in a blanket: “Thanks to the person who did that.

“I don’t know who you are but you need to know that what you did made it easier for my wife and children when they found her.”

Sean Fletcher at the TRIC Awards in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Sean Fletcher pays tribute to beloved dog Meg

The father-of-two explained that he spent loads of time with two-year-old Meg while working from home, and shared an adorable video of the young pup licking his ear.

“She often came and sat alongside me or on my feet when I worked. She was so loving and always up for a cuddle, or a cwtch as we say in Welsh.”

The presenter, who is married to Welsh TV producer Luned Tonderai and can speak Welsh, added that he’d been away for work when she died. He watched on FaceTime as his family buried her in the garden which was “one of the most challenging things I’ve had to do”.

Sean thanked his colleagues for being “so supportive” when he learned the tragic news. He described himself and his four-legged friend as a “team”.

He added: “Meg was a beautiful dog. She had a fantastic character. She was a massive part of our family. And I will never forget you Meg.”

Fellow GMB star Susanna Reid was one of the first to offer her condolences.

She said: “I am so so sorry Sean – what a beautiful dog she was and what a painful loss.”

Anyone who’s lost a pet will understand the pain he and his family are going through.

The broadcaster has been a regular on our screens for years now, joining the BBC News team in 2005, moving to Sky Sports News in 2011 and settling with Good Morning Britain in 2014. Countryfile and Songs of Praise also feature on Sean’s CV.

