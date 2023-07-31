Kate Garraway looking serious on GMB
Kate Garraway fans shocked by her behaviour in latest video: ‘This gave me anxiety!’

Kate's mum skills are next level

GMB presenter Kate Garraway shocked fans with a recent social media post about the star needing a speedy getaway on a motorcycle.

Kate had wrapped her Smooth Radio show earlier today (July 31) and had to dash home to see her family with a cream cake.

However, unlike her regular commute, she opted for the fasted mood of transport, a motorcycle.

TV presenter Kate Garraway smiling at a press event wearing a red dress
GMB host Kate Garraway surprised her followers with the speedy video (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate on a motorcycle

Kate shared the video to her Instagram, which showed a perplexed driver looking at her, all her bags and the cake in disbelief. The broadcaster said: “I’ve got a couple or bags, but I’ve also got a fresh cream cake…”

The driver replied: “Are you mad?”

Kate burst into laughter, and as the video progressed, she donned a biker jacket and a helmet, and once on the motorcycle, she was handed the cake.

She said: “I’m not sure about this – I am going to use my thighs.”

Kate Garraway smiling outside radio studios
Fans could not believe what they saw (Credit: Cover Images)

Seconds before she drove off into central London she added: “I’m going to squeeze my thighs as I’ve got no hands.”

The GMB star shared the daring video of her getting onto a motorcycle with the cake with the caption: “The things we do for our kids – @tatianahomecakes you’ll be pleased to know it made it home safely & was delicious. Thanks to @limobikes for getting both of us there safely & for putting up with me, squeezing my thighs to hang on all the way home!!! @smoothradio.

Her fans were worried for her

One concerned social media user commented: “Not gonna lie, this gave me anxiety!!”

Another added: “Omg!! Why didn’t you get a taxi!!!”

“Well done, I’m not sure what would have terrified me more – falling off the bike or dropping the cake,” a third chimed in.

A loyal follower said: “You are such a lovable and relatable nutter! The dedication to your family that’s priceless! Cool mum, right there.”

“Such a lovely down-to-earth celeb. Keep being you Kate,” a social media user commented.

