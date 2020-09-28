GMB: Dr Hilary slams curfew and urges public to use ‘common sense’

GMB’s resident medic Dr Hilary Jones issued a stark warning this morning live on ITV.

While discussing the new nationwide 10pm curfew, he revealed he did not think the public were taking the virus seriously.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the new Covid-19 measures.

What did Dr Hilary say about the curfew on GMB?

The GMB doctor predicted that these rules would not lead to a decrease in coronavirus cases.

On the first weekend the new laws came into force, crowds were seen gathering outside venues.

Discussing this, Dr Hilary believes this would happen no matter what time the curfew was.

“You kind of need a staggered exit really in these places.”

“People just need to exhibit some common sense about social distancing,” the doctor continued.

“I think we have a culture where people are not taking the virus seriously, they are rebelling, they are defying the guidelines.”

‘They just don’t want to acknowledge this virus is a serious threat to everybody.”

Read more: Piers Morgan takes another aim at Meghan Markle live on GMB

'We are not Antwerp, we are a country of boozers.' @piersmorgan 'We have a culture where people aren't taking the virus seriously, they are rebelling.' @drhilaryjones Piers and Dr H discuss the scenes of parties on the streets on the weekend as the pubs close at 10pm. pic.twitter.com/q01r10SbEq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 28, 2020

Dr Hilary warns about rising coronavirus cases in children

ITV’s TV doctor also asked parents to remain cautious during the pandemic.

Although cases among children are ‘exceptionally rare’, Dr Hilary Jones explained it can happen to young people, children and babies.

“This can affect anybody of any age.”

Read more: Piers Morgan clashes with Dr Hilary Jones during pub curfew debate

Dr Hilary Jones urges the public to use “common sense”

What is the 10pm curfew in the UK?

On September 22, the government announced new restrictions across the UK.

As the UK’s Covid-19 threat level rose, measures were brought in to tackle the spread of the virus.

The UK is now at a level four, which means the transmission is high.

From Thursday 24th September, pubs and other hospitality venues now have to close at 10pm.

Venues must only use table service and could face fines and other penalties if they don’t comply.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the curfew could continue for six months, if the number of coronavirus cases does not drop.

Read more: Coronavirus: Government professor warns of a ‘third wave’ next year

Good Morning Britain is on ITV every weekday from 6am

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.