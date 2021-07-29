GMB star Alex Beresford stunned viewers with a comment he made to Charlotte Hawkins on today’s show.

The weatherman turned GMB presenter was co-hosting the show with Charlotte.

The pair were joined by Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin’s sister and friend.

Charlotte won bronze in the individual dressage event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Her win helped her to become the most decorated British female Olympian.

Her friend and dressage rider Jayne Turney also joined the chat to tell viewers how tough the sport really is.

After returning from an ad break, Alex welcomed viewers back and revealed some exciting news.

He had just discovered that his co-star Charlotte was also an established horse rider and also had experience in dressage.

What did Alex Beresford say on GMB today?

“Welcome back to Good Morning Britain, during the break, we established that Charlotte Hawkins actually does dressage, you kept that quiet,” he said.

Charlotte replied: “Well I didn’t really know, because I have done quite a lot of horseriding and it was only when she was talking about the half pass and everything, that I actually thought ‘I’ve done a half pass’.

“So, I used to do quite a lot of riding, haven’t done it for a few months now. Don’t do it quite like that, but I have done the half pass.”

Alex joked: “We should have got a horse in the studio and everything.”

Charlotte replied: “It might be quite tricky to do a half pass here and it has been a while so I can’t claim to be as good as my namesake Charlotte Dujardin, there’s a bit of a difference there.”

However, it was then that Alex had a rather bizarre suggestion for his co-star.

“On tomorrow’s show, we could make a human horse and you could ride us,” he replied.

Charlotte swiftly responded: “I’m not really liking where that’s going, Alex.”

What did GMB viewers say about Alex Beresford?

Fans rushed to Twitter to reveal that they thought the remark was inappropriate.

One said: “Did I just hear right? Alex Beresford, to Charlotte, ‘We could become a horse and you could ride us.'”

“Inappropriate comment from Alex,” added another.

A third added: “Alex and Sean could be a horse and Charlotte could ride them,” followed by a face-palm emoji.

