Glenda Jackson attending event in red coat
Iconic British actress and MP Glenda Jackson dies aged 87 as tributes pour in

Such a sad loss

By Nancy Brown
Updated:

The death of actress Glenda Jackson has been announced today (June 15).

Her agent released a statement late this morning, confirming the star – who won an Oscar for Women in Love – had died at the age of 87.

The statement revealed she “died peacefully” at her home in Blackheath, south-east London. It added that she had suffered from a “brief illness”.

Glenda Jackson smiling at event
Glenda Jackson has sadly died at the age of 87 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Death of Glenda Jackson announced

The statement read: “Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side. She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.”

No cause of death was revealed.

Glenda Jackson attending event
Glenda won Oscars for Women In Love and A Touch of Class and was then honoured by the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Actress turned MP

Born May 9, 1936, Glenda was a British actress and former Labour party politician.

The star initially retired from acting to stand for election in 1992 as an MP for Hampstead and Highgate. She then went on to become Junior Transport Minister under Tony Blair.

Superb in everything she did as an actress and as a politician.

However, in 2015 she announced she would step down – and, to this day, is still the only member of the British parliament to win an Oscar.

In 1978, Glenda was awarded the CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to drama.

Tributes pour in

Social media was soon flooded with comments from fans of the actress.

“Farewell Glenda Jackson, and thank you so much,” said one. “One of the greatest talents of her generation. You will be sorely missed,” said another. “RIP Birkenhead-born Glenda Jackson, superb in everything she did as an actress and as a politician,” another then added.

