Second Glastonbury death as crew member found unresponsive in tent

Two tragic deaths have sadly been announced after the Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Earlier this week, Avon and Somerset Police revealed that a man in his forties had died after a “medical incident”. Then, earlier today (June 29), a member of the festival crew was confirmed to have died after being found unresponsive in his tent.

The festival, which takes place at Worthy Farm, ended with Sir Elton John’s headline set on Sunday night.

Two deaths were sadly reported following Glastonbury 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Glastonbury 2023 deaths: Two men in their forties die

Two men in their forties have died at Glastonbury, police have confirmed.

On Sunday, a man in his forties was found on a part of the site known as The Old Railway Line. He was discovered at 4am and died at the scene.

Police said his death followed a “medical incident” on site. The death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

A statement from the police read: “Emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a man. Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

He lived large and packed a lot of life into his 48 short years.

Friends of the man, named locally as DJ Jason Winder, paid tribute following the news. He was described as “a natural-born engager and entertainer – solo behind the mic, or in the company of close friends and family, or in front of thousands.” The friend then added: “He lived large and packed a lot of life into his 48 short years.”

One man died after a ‘medical incident’, while a crew member was found unresponsive in his tent (Credit: BBC)

Second death reported

Meanwhile, earlier today, more tragic news emerged from the festival, which was attended by more than 200,000 people.

A man in his forties, said to be a member of the crew, was found unresponsive in his tent in The Park area of the site. Police were called at 2.20pm on Tuesday (June 27), but he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. His death is also not being treated as suspicious.

Avon and Somerset Police said reports are being prepared for the coroner in relation to both of the deaths.

Read more: Legend in the making Prince Louis makes his mark at Glastonbury

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.