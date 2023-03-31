Gladiators star Falcon on the show
News

Gladiators star Bernadette Hunt – known as Falcon – dies aged 59 as tributes pour in

She was known as the 'nicest' Gladiator, her family said

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Gladiators star Bernadette Hunt, who appeared as Falcon in the TV show, has died at the age of 59.

Bernadette joined the hit show in 1993 and remained until series eight in 1999. She also appeared on International Gladiators.

News of her death, at the age of just 59, was shared earlier today (March 31) on a Facebook page by the partner of her sister. Rick Jango revealed that Bernadette had been suffering from cancer.

Stars of Gladiators with host John Fashanu
Gladiators star Falcon (left) has died at the age of just 59 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Gladiators star Falcon dies aged 59

Bernadette, who was best known to TV fans as Falcon from Gladiators, has passed away at the age of 59, her family have revealed.

In a Facebook post, Rick Jango – her brother-in-law – revealed: “It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of the death of my partner’s younger sister Bernadette Hunt. Most people will remember her as Falcon from the hit TV Show Gladiators.”

She was one of the most lovely people I have ever met.

He added: “I had the privilege to be in her company a few times and I have to say she was one of the most lovely people I have ever met. She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known as the nicest Gladiator, always stopping to speak and sign autographs for anyone.”

He then revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer a “number of years” ago. Sadly, he concluded the post: “She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost her fight. RIP Bernie.”

Tributes pour in

Fans of the show have paid tribute to Bernadette on social media this morning, with an outpouring of grief shown over her passing.

RIP Falcon from #gladiators. Loved that programme, cancer strikes again,” said one fan sadly. “May her soul rest in peace,” another added.

Another said: “Gladiators was one of my all time favourite TV shows growing up. I remember having a cheese toastie after a soak in bath settling down ready to watch it. RIP Falcon,” they then added.

Read more: Gladiators star Shadow jailed for six years after blackmail plot

YouTube video player

Share your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Cancer Deaths Gladiators

Trending Articles

Prince Harry looking to the side and Meghan Markle smiling
Harry and Meghan to deliver ‘fatal irreversible blow’ amid King Charles’ Coronation?
Coronation Street's Amy Barlow with the show logo comp image
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: More heartache for Amy as she gets devastating news
Susanna Reid looking at camera / Linda Thorson on GMB today
GMB: Susanna Reid issues apology to viewers today over Paul O’Grady’s friend’s comment
Jason Watkins' daughter Bessie found her sister Maudie dead
Jason Watkins’ daughter Maudie: Heartbreaking moment Bessie found her two-year-old sister dead
Paul O'Grady husband Portasio smiling, TV star on This Morning
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares heartbreaking last photo of the couple before TV star’s death
Kelsey Parker looking at the camera with late husband Tom
Kelsey Parker makes sad confession about her kids amid ‘signs’ from late husband Tom