Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh has revealed the band are set to release new music following the death of bandmate Sarah Harding.

Sarah died from breast cancer in September 2021. Since then, the girls have all been open about their loss.

However, it seems as though they couldn’t let the 20th anniversary of the release of their first album, Sound of the Underground, pass without celebration.

Kimberley did admit that things would be “discreet”, though, “for obvious reasons”.

Kimberley has revealed how Girls Aloud will mark their 20th anniversary (Credit: YouTube)

Kimberley Walsh reveals Girls Aloud are releasing new music

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kimberley confirmed Girls Aloud fans will soon be hearing new music from the girls.

However, they won’t be going back into the recording studio together.

Instead it’ll be previously unreleased versions of songs we’ve come to know and love over the years.

The girls first disbanded in 2009, before reuniting and hanging up their microphones for good in 2013.

However, with just two months until Sound of the Underground turns 20, Kimberley has said they are planning on marking it.

She revealed: “We’ve got some fun alternative versions of songs lying around. Little re-releases just to kind of mark that because, you know, it’s a big deal. 20 years is a long time. The love that we still feel for Sound Of The Underground and some of the songs from the first album are still huge.”

Sarah Harding died in September 2021 from breast cancer (Credit: YouTube)

‘We’re not going anything as a group for obvious reasons’

With Sarah clearly at the forefront of her mind, she added: “So it still feels like something to celebrate, but in a kind of sort of discreet way, I guess. We’re not really doing anything together as a group for obvious reasons.”

Sharing more details, she said: “I think there’s already been one re-release of Sound Of The Underground with different girls singing different lyrics, which is quite fun. I mean, if you’re a fan, it’s fun. I’m not sure how much fun it is if you’re not really into Girls Aloud. But yeah, just things like that.”

Read more: Kimberley Walsh on heartbreaking secret she kept from dying Sarah Harding

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.