Girls Aloud's Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle make up seven years after group split

Singers Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle have reportedly put an end to their seven-year feud.

The pair, who shot to fame as members of '00s girl band Girls Aloud, are said to have made up - with Kimberley describing the moment she recently bumped into her former pal as "nice" and "nostalgic".

Kimberley admitted a Girls Aloud reunion is still 'a long way off' (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "I saw Nadine the other day in London and it was so nice to catch up with her. It's been a while.

"We just bumped into each other at an event. It made me feel nostalgic."

Speaking further, Kimberley admitted that while the band does have an anniversary coming up, any kind of reunion is still "a long way off".

She said: "Everybody is busy at the moment but I have a lot of love for all the girls. I'm proud of all of them."

Kimberley and Nadine had not spoken to each other since 2013, the Mirror reported, amid rumours of a massive falling out.

Girls Aloud split seven years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But the band is back in the spotlight again, seven years after its members parted ways, with singer and former member Nicola Roberts recently being crowned the winner of ITV show The Masked Singer.

And in December, Cheryl sparked reunion rumours by sending fans into meltdown with a throwback pic of Girls Aloud to mark the group's 17th anniversary.

The mum-of-one shared an image on Instagram that showed the chart-topping five-piece in all their Noughties glory.

In the caption of the pic - which featured Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine - she wrote, "Happy 17th Birthday GA" followed by laughter and crying emojis.

Nadine Coyle - who was among the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up in last year's series - has previously spoken up about a rift with the rest of her bandmates.

Nadine has previously claimed the other girls were jealous of her (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Back in 2018, she claimed in a chat with Northern Ireland's The Independent that the other girls were jealous of her, telling the publication: "A thing that did cause stress in the band was the fact that I was given more lines and the girls didn't like Brian [Higgins, Girls Aloud collaborator] as a result of it. They didn't like the label as a result of it, and they didn't like me as a result of it."

