Girl, six, tragically dies after being struck by propeller of a boat her mum was driving

A six-year-old girl has tragically died after being struck by the propeller of a boat her mum was driving.

The devastating incident took place in Arizona, USA, on Friday (July 28).

The tragic incident took place at Lake Pleasant (Credit: FOX 10 Phoenix / YouTube)

On Friday, a group of 12 people from two different families boarded a boat at Lake Pleasant, Arizona.

They are believed to have boarded the boat at 7am on Friday morning.

However, tragedy struck later that day, when the boat drove over one of the 12 people present – a six-year-old girl. The family hadn’t realised that one of the kids was in the water swimming.

The family rang 911 to report that their child had been hit by the boat propeller.

The girl’s father was in the water at the time of the accident, getting ready to wakeboard. When he realised his daughter was in the water, he swam over to her.

Her leg had been amputated by the propellor. The six-year-old was then taken to the lake’s marina by her family.

First responders attempted to help the girl. Sadly, she was pronounced dead in hospital later.

The girl was hit by a boat propellor (Credit: Pexels)

Incident remains under investigation

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said that people saw the child’s mother accidentally kill her six-year-old child.

“Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the child’s mother was operating the boat when she began to drive and, unbeknownst to the family, the child had somehow entered the water,” the Sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation. However, “impairment does not appear to be a factor” the Sheriff’s Office then said.

Speaking to Fox 10 Phoenix, Sgt Joaquin Enriquez of MSCO branded the incident a “tragic accident”. He then said: “Our hearts go out to the family dealing with this tragic situation.”

