Lake Pleasant / boat
News

Girl, six, tragically dies after being struck by propeller of a boat her mum was driving

The incident happened in Arizona, US

By Robert Emlyn Slater

A six-year-old girl has tragically died after being struck by the propeller of a boat her mum was driving.

The devastating incident took place in Arizona, USA, on Friday (July 28).

Lake Pleasant
The tragic incident took place at Lake Pleasant (Credit: FOX 10 Phoenix / YouTube)

Six-year-old girl dies after being struck by propellor of boat

On Friday, a group of 12 people from two different families boarded a boat at Lake Pleasant, Arizona.

They are believed to have boarded the boat at 7am on Friday morning.

However, tragedy struck later that day, when the boat drove over one of the 12 people present – a six-year-old girl. The family hadn’t realised that one of the kids was in the water swimming.

The family rang 911 to report that their child had been hit by the boat propeller.

Mother accidentally kills her six-year-old daughter in boating accident

The girl’s father was in the water at the time of the accident, getting ready to wakeboard. When he realised his daughter was in the water, he swam over to her.

Her leg had been amputated by the propellor. The six-year-old was then taken to the lake’s marina by her family.

First responders attempted to help the girl. Sadly, she was pronounced dead in hospital later.

Speed boat
The girl was hit by a boat propellor (Credit: Pexels)

Incident remains under investigation

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said that people saw the child’s mother accidentally kill her six-year-old child.

“Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the child’s mother was operating the boat when she began to drive and, unbeknownst to the family, the child had somehow entered the water,” the Sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation. However, “impairment does not appear to be a factor” the Sheriff’s Office then said.

Speaking to Fox 10 Phoenix, Sgt Joaquin Enriquez of MSCO branded the incident a “tragic accident”. He then said: “Our hearts go out to the family dealing with this tragic situation.”

Read more: Grandmother sparks outrage for asking her son to ‘help with the children’ while his wife was being induced

Child dead following Lake Pleasant boating accident

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know. 

Related Topics

Deaths

Trending Articles

Martin Lewis looking shocked
Martin Lewis announces break as he issues warning to fans: ‘Bye for now’
This Morning logo
This Morning star welcomes baby and shares cute name after ‘hiding’ her pregnancy
Josie Gibson looks quizzical and Holly Willoughby smiles faintly on This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson’s ‘secret pact on This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal
Josie and Craig looking shocked on This Morning today
Josie Gibson comforts Craig Doyle as he shares bad news on This Morning return
Beat The Chasers star Samia Longchambon on how she met her husband
Corrie star Samia Longchambon’s controversial coupling with husband Sylvain
Prince William speaks, Princess Kate smiles
William and Kate set for ‘poignant’ summer getaway with their kids: ‘Important for the family to be together’