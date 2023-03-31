The girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann is “stressed and fearful” new evidence proving she isn’t the missing Brit could come to light, a body language expert has alleged.

Adrianne Carter analysed Julia Wandelt’s behaviour during her interview on America’s Dr Phil show.

She appeared with celebrity psychic and private investigator Dr Fia Johansson and made a number of bombshell claims. However, the expert has now revealed how she thinks Julia was really feeling during the interview.

Julia Wandelt, the girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann, appeared on Dr Phil earlier this week (Credit: YouTube)

Girl claiming to be Madeleine McCann ‘annoyed’ at family

Speaking to the Daily Star, Adrianne claimed that Julia showed signs of “annoyance” with her current family back home in Poland. When being asked if her mother gave birth to her, Julia gave a “one-sided shoulder shrug”.

Adrianne explained that this usually happens when we have “no conviction or confidence in what we just heard or said”. “In this context of the one-sided shoulder shrug, Julia doesn’t believe her mother gave birth to her,” she claimed.

After a statement was read out from her family claiming that she is theirs and isn’t Madeleine, Julia looked to be “annoyed”, Adrianne suggested. It comes amid claims that she is “stressed or fearful” new evidence proving she isn’t the missing Brit may “come to light”.

A body language expert has analysed Julia’s behaviour and claimed she appears ‘fearful’ of new evidence coming to light (Credit: YouTube)

Julia ‘stressed or fearful’ over new evidence?

Madeleine went missing in Portugal in May 2007 when she was aged just three. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have been searching for her ever since. Back in mid-February, Polish girl Julia Wandelt came forward to claim she could be Madeleine McCann.

Julia could be feeling fearful in case any evidence comes to light that proves she isn’t Madeleine.

She is currently awaiting the results of a DNA test to confirm her identity. And, naturally, this appears to be worrying her. When Dr Phil was reading a statement from Julia’s parents, the woman swallowed. And this is said to be an indicator that she was uncomfortable.

“We see Julia swallow when hearing the statement from her parents. A swallow is an unconscious gesture when we are stressed or fearful,” Adrianne explained. “In this context, Julia could be feeling stressed or fearful in case any evidence comes to light that proves she isn’t Madeleine.”

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl suffers horrific trolling

Following her interview with Dr Phil, Julia was subjected to horrific abuse.

One troll wrote: “Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann is just another damaged attention-seeker.” Another, meanwhile, said: “It doesn’t take that long for a DNA test. She is not Maddie – just an attention seeker.”

However others turned on Dr Phil. One viewer tweeted to allege: “This is purely exploitation if he didn’t do the DNA test with the McCanns. This is unfair to this young woman who seems to be extremely vulnerable.”

