Giovanni Pernice was reportedly “on dating applications” before his split from Maura Higgins.

The former couple apparently ended their four-month romance due to their hectic schedules.

However, it’s since been reported that Strictly star Giovanni, 31, was active on dating apps during their relationship.

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins have been hit with fresh rumours (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice and Maura Higgins’ split rumbles on

According to The Sun, Giovanni was spotted on celebrity dating app Raya earlier this month.

Their source explained: “Giovanni’s profile was on Raya while he was still very much with Maura. It does not state he is just looking for friendship.

“It is clearly for dates and it will be another blow to Maura. Gio said he wasn’t actively using the app but it only takes two seconds to delete.”

ED! has contacted Giovanni and Maura’s representatives for comment.

The split reportedly left Maura ‘heartbroken’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It follows shortly after the pair sparked reconciliation rumours.

Last week, Maura, 30, re-followed the professional dancer on social media.

After previously deleting all traces of Giovanni from her profile, fans quickly assumed that the pair were back together.

As well as that, Maura also posted a snap shot of two champagne glasses in her hotel room to her Instagram Stories.

Alongside the mysterious photo, she teased: “Back in my favourite place.”

The couple initially split earlier this month.

Strictly’s Giovanni with dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis (Credit: BBC)

“Gio is working 24/7 on Strictly and Maura is flying here, there and everywhere with modelling,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “Gio is also set to go on tour again next year when Strictly ends so their lifestyles just don’t fit with settling down at the moment.

“That’s why Gio decided to end things. They have crazy suitcase lives which makes it hard to be in a relationship.”

Giovanni impresses the judges on Strictly

Meanwhile, Giovanni and partner Rose Ayling-Ellis secured one of the highest scores on Strictly this weekend.

The soap actress and Italian dancer took to the floor with a Viennese waltz.

They bagged an impressive 37 points for the routine, with Motsi Mabuse scoring a perfect 10.

