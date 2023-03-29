Giovanni Pernice delivers gutting news about him and fellow Strictly star Anton Du Beke

Giovanni Pernice has delivered some gutting news about him and a fellow Strictly star.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 32, has been appearing in the new BBC series of Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily with show judge Anton Du Beke.

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of their BBC show, Giovanni revealed that the last episode of their series will be airing next week Tuesday (April 4).

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke are starring alongside each other in ‘Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily’ (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni’s caption read: “Years and years of preparations for this moment!!

“Did you like episode 2? Last one next week but the best for sure. You can watch all of them on @bbciplayer or just wait Tuesday night at 9pm on @bbcone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

In the video, Giovanni can be seen taking Anton to a barbershop.

He says: “In Sicily, you need to look the part, so I’m taking Anton to a place where he will feel like a real Italian.”

Did you like episode 2? Last one next week but the best for sure.

Giovanni continues: “I’ve found a traditional barbershop to give him an experience like no other.”

Giovanni Pernice revealed that the final episode of ‘Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures In Scilly’ will be airing next week (Credit: BBC)

Fan reaction

Taking to the comment section, many fans gushed about how much they are loving the series.

One person said: “Loved it! What, only one more episode.”

A second wrote: “Absolutely love this programme, you and Anton are great together. You and Rose [Ayling-Ellis] are fab-u-lous together. Loving this programme makes me smile.”

“Another wonderful episode! Sicily is beautiful as are your friendships with Anton and Rose. We need another series definitely,” another added.

And a fourth user said: “So worth it. Great entertainment for a change. Love you both, what a great collab. I hope there will be more.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice’s ‘huge net worth’ following Strictly triumph and tour success?

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.