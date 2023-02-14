Strictly Come Dancing logo, Giovanni Pernice smiling at BAFTAs
Giovanni Pernice and Strictly co-star make ‘special’ announcement in Valentine’s message

Giovanni and Anton's new travel show will be available on BBC very soon!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Giovanni Pernice and Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke made a special announcement about their new travel show today.

The pair will be taking a break from the dance floor to travel in their new show on BBC One, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily.

The three-part series will see Giovanni act as Anton’s guide in his beloved home of Sicily.

But when will the show air?

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke share special announcement

Strictly pros Anton and Giovanni have announced that their new travel show will be available to watch next month.

Roses are red, violets are blue- Gio and I have something special for you…

The series will see the duo discover what Sicily has to offer as they explore everything from traditional food to famous landmarks.

We may even see them dance the Tango if we’re lucky!

Alongside a sweet Valentine’s Day message, Anton took to Twitter to reveal the exciting news.

The Strictly veteran wrote: “Roses are red, violets are blue- Gio and I have something special for you… ‘Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily’ will be available on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer next month! Happy #ValentinesDay, my loves! Anton.”

Many Strictly fans took to the comments to share their excitement, as they claimed the news is ‘far better than a Valentine’s’.

One wrote: “Oh my days, this is far better than a Valentine’s! Cannot wait!”

A second said: “Can’t wait! My favourite place with 2 of my favourite dancers.”

Someone else added: “Can’t wait to see it. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Another commented: “So looking forward to this! Loved our visit to Sicily, can’t wait to see it through your eyes.”

What do you think of Giovanni and Anton’s announcement? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

