Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis delight Strictly fans as they reunite for special cause

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have left Strictly Come Dancing fans thrilled after reuniting for a meaningful cause.

On Thursday (March 10), the pair took to social media to unveil a stunning portrait of themselves taken by photographer Ray Burmiston.

The portrait is part of a new exhibition to highlight the importance of mental health.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis reunite for mental health

Giovanni, 31, and Rose, 27, aren’t the only celebrities on board with the special project.

As well as the Strictly pair, Ray has also photographed Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark and Ronan Keating.

Posting their own portrait on Instagram, Giovanni shared the importance of raising awareness for mental health.

The black and white photo shows Rose leaning on Giovanni with their eyes closed.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “This [heart emoji]. The legend @rayburmiston has an exhibition in Piccadilly Circus with

beautiful portraits to raise awareness of just how important it is to take time for our mental health.

“Let take a moment for #mentalhealthawareness #takeamoment2022.”

Meanwhile, Rose also shared the portrait to her profile.

She captioned the shot: “One of the loveliest person I met @rayburmiston has an exhibition in Piccadilly Circus of beautiful portraits to raise awareness of just how important it is to take time for our mental health.

“Let take a moment for #mentalhealthawareness.”

Two beautiful souls.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the stunning shot, with one saying: “Such a beautiful photo of two beautiful souls.”

Another added: “You two together are just… magic.”

A third wrote: “You both did something special.”

In addition, a fourth posted: “Gorgeous. Love this – and here here, it is so important to raise awareness.”

A fifth commented: “Wow!! A stunning photo for an incredibly important topic.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Rose recently won the Inspirational Person of the Year award.

Giovanni shares his pride over partner Rose

Shortly after winning the special prize, the EastEnders star shared: “Had a wonderful evening yesterday at the Visionary Honours Awards, so lovely to meet such talented and creative people!

“I am beyond flattered to have won the inspirational person of the year award.”

And her achievement didn’t go unnoticed with former partner Giovanni.

Sharing a photo of Rose at the ceremony on his Instagram Stories, he later gushed: “Proud of you.”

