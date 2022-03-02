Giovanni Pernice gushes over Rose Ayling-Ellis after huge news: ‘Proud of you’

Giovanni Pernice has admitted he’s “proud” of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis following recent news.

EastEnders actress Rose won the Inspirational Person of the Year award at the Visionary Honours Awards ceremony at BAFTA last night.

Rose shared the news on Instagram and Giovanni – who won Strictly last year with the actress – was quick to congratulate her.

Giovanni said he’s ‘proud’ of Rose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Giovanni Pernice say to Rose Ayling-Ellis?

Sharing a photo of Rose at the ceremony last night on his Instagram Stories, Giovanni gushed: “Proud of you,” followed by a red love heart and rose emoji.

Rose reposted the message on her own Instagram as she also congratulated Giovanni on the first night of his tour.

She said: “Thank you @giovannipernice.

Rose bagged an award for Inspirational Person of the Year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And huge congratulations to you for your opening last night,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

On Wednesday, Rose marked her latest achievement on her Instagram.

She posted a photo of herself smiling and another pic of her award.

Rose said: “Had a wonderful evening yesterday at the Visionary Honours Awards, so lovely to meet such talented and creative people!

“I am beyond flattered to have won the inspirational person of the year award.”

What did Rose say?

She added: “I always believe the most important people are the ones who we inspire.

“For me it is the deaf people who have become more confident and prouder of their identity and the hearing people who want to learn more and to do better.

“That is where the real change happens.”

Fans congratulated Rose in the comments as one said: “Congrats Rose! This is amazing and completely well deserved.”

Another wrote: “Very well deserved you are such a beautiful human being who, as Giovanni said, deserves everything.”

