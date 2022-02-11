Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis are celebrating “another incredible achievement” following their Strictly Come Dancing win.

The pair, who became champions of the 2021 series of Strictly, have been on the show’s live tour for the last few weeks.

On Instagram today, Giovanni shared the news that he and Rose‘s iconic silent dance on Strictly has won an award.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrate news

The dance bagged the Timeline TV Moment of the Year at the 2022 Broadcast Awards.

Sharing the news on instagram, Italian dancer Giovanni wrote: “Another incredible achievement for us @rose.a.e and our amazing @bbcstrictly family!!

“We love you.”

Giovanni and Rose’s silent Strictly dance won an award (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rose also shared the news on her Instagram, writing: “Thank you!! This is so exciting.”

Fans congratulated the pair.

One said: “Congratulations to you both, well deserved.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations Gio & Rose, you were definitely the highlight of my year.”

A third added: “No other two people deserve it more! Congratulations.”

Rose and Giovanni have bagged plenty of wins on tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rose and Giovanni sparked an overwhelming reaction to their silent dance back last year.

The pair were performing a Couple’s Choice, which featured a silent segment to highlight what life is like for the deaf community.

Giovanni and Rose have also performed their Couple’s Choice while on the Strictly tour.

Many Strictly fans have praised the duo for winning performances on tour and shared their experiences.

One commented on Instagram: “I was here last night everyone was amazing.”

Another said: “Went to Nottingham last night Rose was flawless I was blown away totally deserved to win I love her!”

One gushed: “It was such a beautiful, joyful show, watching Rose and Gio’s dance live was very special.”

