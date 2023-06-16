Giovanni Pernice announces wedding news as he gushes his heart is ‘filled with joy’

Giovanni Pernice has revealed on Instagram that his heart is “full of joy” due to the wedding of his sister, Angela.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 32, took to his Instagram story to share snaps of his sister’s wedding day. Writing over a video of the newlyweds, Giovanni gushed: “The most beautiful bride.”

Giovanni revealed his sister has married (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice wedding news

In Giovanni’s first clip, the bride can be seen dressed in a white long gown while holding onto a champagne glass and a bouquet of flowers.

Congrats to you little sister. May all your dreams come true.

The scenery looked beautiful as fireworks exploded behind the couple, while Ellie Goulding’s song ‘Love Me Like You Do’ played.

Fairy lights were also glowing as Angela and her husband stood on a pink pathway. Giovanni’s next clip showcased his sister having what appears to be a father-daughter dance.

Writing in the caption, Giovanni said: “@Angela_Pernice85 moments like this fill my heart with joy! Congrats to you little sister. May all your dreams come true.”

Giovanni Pernice has sent his well wishes to his sister on her wedding day (Credit: Instagram)

Giovanni Pernice’s past romance

Earlier this year, it was reported that Giovanni and fellow Strcitly star Jowita Przystal had split after three months of dating. The pair were first linked after performing a romantic routine together on Strictly Come Dancing. They were then spotted holding hands in central London while leaving a restaurant.

Speaking on the topic of love, Giovanni revealed back in January on an episode of Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily that he wants a family one day.

He said: “My mum asks me questions constantly, ‘Giovanni what is the situation?’ Because every time I date a girl I always tell her and say ‘What do you think about this? What do you think about her?'”

He added: “She always asks, ‘Is she The One. You know I want a baby before I pass away? Of course, I want a family one day. You just have to find the right person first.”

