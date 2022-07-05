Giovanni Pernice has unveiled a new chest tattoo on Instagram – and it comes with a touching message.

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni, 31, showed off his new ink on Tuesday (July 5) afternoon.

It consists of a pic of one of his favourite artists along with a partial quote from a film.

Giovanni showed off his chest on Insta (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice tattoo

Sharing black and white clips of his torso, Giovanni proudly displayed the illustration on his skin which covers most of his right pec.

Furthermore, the likeness was of late Queen singer Freddie Mercury, in a pose reminiscent to one pulled at Live Aid in 1985.

Accompanying it was most of a line attributed to Freddie’s character in Oscar-winning flick Bohemian Rhapsody.

The words read: “I’m going to be what I was born to be – a performer.”

Giovanni Pernice idolises Freddie Mercury (Credit: Instagram)

Giovanni on Freddie Mercury

The Italian hunk has previously hailed the legendary front man Freddie – who passed away just over a year after Giovanni was born – as an ‘inspiration’.

He told reporters in 2020: “One of my biggest idols is Freddie Mercury.

I’m going to be what I was born to be – a performer.

“He could do everything, and he had such power and incredible energy on stage.

“Unfortunately, I never got to see him live. But I watch all the clips of him on YouTube and he is just incredible, honestly.

“Just unbelievable energy.”

The words are a partial quote from the Bohemian Rhapsody film (Credit: Instagram)

Does Giovanni have any other tattoos?

Giovanni celebrated winning Strictly 2021 with Rose Ayling-Ellis with a tatt.

The body art, on his wrist, features the Strictly Glitterball trophy with ‘SCD’ written on it.

Other tattoos he has accrued included “Nato Per Vincere” dubbed on one arm, meaning ‘born to win’.

Additionally, his other arm has “Never Give Up” inked on it.

Furthermore, his wrist bears the date he won the Italian championships and there is a sun marking on his chest

Meanwhile Giovanni also has another tattoo on his inner bicep. It resembles an ‘A’.

