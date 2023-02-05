Giovanna Fletcher has revealed she is planning on renewing her vows with her hubby Tom Fletcher.

The 38-year-old podcast host and McFly star, who are childhood sweethearts, tied the knot back in 2012.

And things are only looking up for one of the strongest couples in showbiz.

Giovanna has said she and Tom are planning to renew their vows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher ‘plans to renew vows’ with Tom

Giovanna, who won series 20 of I’m A Celebrity, and Tom first met when they attended Sylvia Young Theatre School together, aged 13.

Fast forward nearly 20 years together, and the two now share three children, Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and four-year-old Max.

And it appears that their relationship is going from strength to strength as the two plan on re-affirming their love for one another.

Giovanna and Tom are childhood sweethearts (Credit: BBC)

Giovanna Fletcher says vow renewals ‘won’t be flash’

Speaking to The Mirror, Giovanna said: “It’ll be a silly intimate celebration of love. It won’t be anything flash or over the top.

“We can definitely say that we don’t know who we would be without each other in our lives.

“We know each other inside out and I couldn’t imagine being with someone who I felt like I had to put a full face of make-up on for every day, or behave a certain way for.”

The podcast host added how Tom “absolutely” allows her to be herself and she doesn’t “have to pretend in anyway whatsoever”.

Tom opened up about his relationship with Giovanna (Credit: SplashNews)

Tom and Giovanna split early in romance

Despite meeting aged 13, Tom recently told OK! that the couple initially split not long after getting together.

He revealed: “I asked her out on the day we met. She said yes, but I dumped her two days later.

“Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked! We’ve been together for 19 years this year.”

Giovanna and Tom got engaged in 2011, and got married a year later.

Tom also admitted that finding time for the two of them can be “difficult”.

He said they like going to the theatre and for dinner, but with three busy boys at home, it can be “difficult to escape”.

He added: “It can be difficult to escape. I remember when we first got married, we said we’d do something really big for our 10th anniversary and go away somewhere. And then when it got here, we were like: ‘Shall we just go for dinner?'”

