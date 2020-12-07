Giovanna Fletcher suffered a miscarriage before having her eldest son, the I’m A Celebrity winner has revealed.

Speaking to The Sun, the Queen of the Castle, 35, said it took her years to be able to speak about her heartache.

But the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and her recent article in The New York Times about having a miscarriage during lockdown, inspired her to speak up.

Author Giovanna Fletcher won this year’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanna Fletcher say about her miscarriage?

Giovanna said: “It took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it’s hugely comforting to know that you’re not alone.”

Of the stigma surrounding the issue, she said: “When a miscarriage happens, you need the people in your life to be there for you and you don’t need to feel ashamed or like you’ve done anything wrong, you need the people in your life to be able to give you the support.”

Giovanna was a motherly figure to her fellow campmates (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher reveals moment she reunited with sons after winning show

Giovanna now has three sons with her husband, McFly rocker Tom Fletcher. Their children are Buzz, six, Buddy, four and Max, two.

She became something of a motherly figure to her campmates in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Every time we talked about our children… Giovanna was like, ‘No one’s talking about children!’

But she missed her kids a lot and has revealed she tried to hide her crying from the cameras. She didn’t want her boys to see her upset.

The camp would get emotional whenever the subject of their kids came up. However, Giovanna’s campmate Shane Richie has revealed she banned them all from talking about them.

Shane Richie said Giovanna would ban her I’m A Celeb campmates from talking about their kids (Credit ITV)

What did I’m A Celeb’s Shane Richie say about Giovanna?

Speaking today (Monday, December 7) on This Morning, Shane said that Gi ordered them all not to speak about their children.

He said: “She was the go-to person, if anyone was feeling down.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: Vernon Kay reveals he broke down over ’emotional and physical exhaustion’

“What was really great, a lot of us [in there] were parents. Between myself, Giovanna, Vernon, Mo, Russell and Dame Derbyshire. Every time we talked about our children, we tried to departmentalise it and Giovanna was like, ‘No one’s talking about children!’

“And sometimes we’d go, ‘Yeah but I miss my children!” he added, pretending to cry.

Shane continued: “And Giovanna was great in saying, ‘No one’s talking about children’.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.