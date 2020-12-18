Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about feeling “depleted and low” when it came to her health earlier this year.

And now the star has revealed she is increasing her workouts in a bid to boost her physical and mental wellbeing.

The 2020 I’m A Celebrity winner, 35, took to social media to update her fans.

Sharing to her 1.9 million followers, she explained that earlier on in the year she felt absolutely exhausted.

Giovanna added that going on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was a chance to prove to herself just how strong she can really be.

What did Giovanna Fletcher say about her health?

The author and podcaster shared: “My first post-castle work out! Waaah!

“Earlier this year I felt so depleted and low. After seven years of either being pregnant or breastfeeding my body seemed to be giving up on me.

“I continuously ached and when I woke up in the morning my joints would be so stiff I’d have to shuffle out of bed, feeling like someone far older than I am.

“I went to my GP and was referred to some specialists and I would say I’m currently a ‘work in progress’ but far (far, far, FAR!) better than I was.”

Before adding: “I’ll be completely honest, part of me going into the castle was to show myself how strong I can be when pushed. I did that, especially mentally.

“Now I’m home I need to keep working on the physical side so that I feel strong in my body too. After all, we all know a good work out is more helpful to your mind than it is your booty… right?!”

The star’s huge following rushed to wish her well, as well as comment on how relatable they found her words.

One user commented: “This could be talking about myself! Interested to know what advice you were given for improving physical strengths and aches etc? I feel like I’m a 30 something in a body that’s 20 years older than it really is!”

While another user gushed: “Giovanna you are so relatable. I absolutely love that you share the realities that we are all struggling with, I really think you are a responsible role model for us all. Three kids wreak havoc on all sorts, I need to take a leaf out of your book.”

A third user advised: “I’m currently in a similar situation. Pregnancy and breastfeeding definitely takes it’s toll on your body AND hormones!

“We just have to keep going and support each other, but remember to rest when we need to as well.”

