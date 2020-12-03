I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher‘s son sleeps with a photo of her as she continues her stint on the show.

Giovanna’s pop star husband Tom Fletcher seems to be doing excellently while on daddy duty to their three boys.

A photo was shared to Giovanna’s Instagram page this week showing little Max, two, napping while clutching a pic of her.

Giovanna Fletcher’s son naps with photo of her amid I’m A Celebrity

It was captioned: “Napping with mummy.”

Meanwhile, it seems McFly singer Tom has been thriving as a dad while the kids’ mum is away.

He shared an adorable clip to his 1.9million Instagram followers earlier today (Thursday, November 3) to prove what a doting dad he is.

Did you just eat my dinner?

Tom, 35, demonstrated how he persuades their youngest, Max, to eat.

His Story was captioned: “The only way I get him to eat his dinner is to pretend it is mine and he’s stealing it.”

Tom is looking after the boys while Giovanna Fletcher is in the I’m A Celebrity castle (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The footage showed Tom pantomiming as if he is about to scoff before Max grabbed his bite.

“Oh, I can’t wait to eat this bit of dinner,” Tom said as he set up the persuasive trick.

Opening wide as he accumulated food on his fork, Tom dipped his head down as if to munch away.

But Max already knew how to take advantage – and ducked his head to get his mouth to the grub first.

Ahhhh so sweet (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Tom Fletcher say?

Double-taking and staring incredulously at his bare fork, Tom kept up the pretence for his son’s amusement.

“Did you just… did you just eat my dinner?” Tom teased his son.

“Yeah!” Max replied among many chuckles and an affectionate hug around his dad’s neck.

“Let me see!” Tom insisted, before Max pointed to his mouth but refused to give Tom a look.

Max went on to enjoy several mouthfuls, as well as giving his father hugs and a kiss.

He also chomped the top off a runner bean as Tom held it between his fingers. Max went on to confiscate the remains of the bean and hide it at the edge of the bowl they were eating from in another move to confound his dad.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The laughter of other children, presumably Max’s two brothers, could also be heard off camera during the happy scene.

Hopefully they may be able to laugh with their mum again soon when they are reunited, whether she wins I’m A Celebrity or not.

Radio DJ Jordan is the bookies’ favourite to win, with Giovanna just behind in the betting odds.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV tonight, Thursday December 3, at 9pm.

