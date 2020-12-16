Giovanna Fletcher hits back at claims she ‘regrets’ winning I’m A Celebrity

Giovanna Fletcher has hit back at claims she regrets winning I’m A Celebrity.

The mum-of-three became Queen of the Castle earlier this month as she beat Jordan North and Vernon Kay to win the show.

However, now Giovanna has addressed reports she regrets her win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)

What did Giovanna Fletcher say?

Taking to Instagram, the star said: “Just seen an article in a magazine with ‘an insider’ who says I regret winning the show…

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher stuns fans with glam makeover

“I’m not sure who ‘the insider’ was but it’s clearly someone I haven’t spoken to.

“I can categorically say that being part of @imacelebrity was a career highlight and I’m so grateful for the love that has been thrown my way in the last few weeks.”

Giovanna Fletcher slammed claims she regretted winning I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I’m blown away and not regretful in the slightest.

“As a mother I’ll always be juggling family life and work – but I’m also very excited about what the future holds.

I’m so grateful for the love that has been thrown my way in the last few weeks.

“No negativity, no regrets – just full on positivity and love.”

Fans supported Giovanna in the comments section.

One person said: “For God’s sake. Do people not have anything better to do! You can SEE how much you enjoyed it during and after!”

Giovanna became Queen of the Castle earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “What planet are people on.

“My gosh….you could see you loved and embraced every single second of the Castle journey and winning was the icing on the cake.”

One added: “Really can’t imagine you having a negative bone in your body. Well done, thoroughly deserved.”

Earlier this month, Giovanna was crowed the winner of the 2020 series – which took place in Wales instead of Australia due to coronavirus restrictions.

Giovanna won over viewers on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did Giovanna say after her win?

Following her win, Giovanna expressed her gratitude on Instagram.

Read more: Giovanna Fletcher: I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner hits back at claims she broke ‘the rules’

She said: “Three weeks ago I walked into a Welsh castle and straight into the arms of 11 wonderful humans for what felt like the most uplifting, hilarious and emotional camping trip of all time.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be a scary but amazing thing, and I’m so glad I took on this adventure.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.