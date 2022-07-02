Giovanna Fletcher’s ‘body shaming’ by NHS worker: ‘Mummy’s still got her tummy’

Giovanna Fletcher revealed she was ‘body-shamed’ by an NHS worker after having her son.

The 37-year-old told This Morning in 2016 that her husband Tom’s jaw “dropped” when Giovanna was told: “Mummy’s still got her tummy” by a fan of the McFly singer.

Giovanna had only given birth 11 days before, to her second son, Buddy.

Giovanna was body-shamed by an NHS worker (Credit: Splash News)

She said: “Tom’s jaw dropped. I think neither of us could believe it was being said.

“And I know afterwards he came back home and spoke to his mum and dad about it, he was speaking about it more than I was.”

Giovanna Fletcher on body-shaming

She also previously said that she and the family were out walking together, when a woman stopped them for a photo.

She declined the opportunity to be in the photo and held her newborn. The woman then reportedly said: “Ok maybe another time, when your face has slimmed down.”

In 2017, she told the programme about her journey to motherhood.

Speaking about her book, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, she revealed she struggled.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle (Credit: ITV)

She said: “I write about having PCOS and having a miscarriage. I didn’t tell Tom I was going to do that, I let him read it.

“I thought I would be like Maria in The Sound Of Music, making clothes out of curtains but it wasn’t like that at all.”

Giovanna is on Garraway’s Good Stuff today (Saturday, July 2) with host Kate and actress Katherine Kelly.

Katherine, 42, who is best known for her role as Becky McDonald in Coronation Street has more recently taken on other jobs.

She starred in Sky Comedy’s Bloods, as well as in ITV thriller as DI Karen Renton, and Innocent, in which she played Sally.

Katherine Kelly as Sally in Innocent (Credit: ITV)

Is Katherine Kelly dating?

Katherine split from ex-husband Ryan Clarke in 2020.

At the time, a spokesman told The Sun: “Katherine and Ryan have made the difficult decision to separate.

“They see it as a positive move for both of them and the separation is completely amicable.

“Their children are their top priority and they will continue to co-parent as good friends.”

Her career is going from strength to strength, but for the time being, it seems her love life is on hold – although she does regularly post photos of her dog Poppy.

Garraway’s Good Stuff is on ITV on Saturday, July 2 at 8.30am.

