Gino D’Acampo stuns fans with ‘beautiful’ daughter Mia in new snap

Gino D’Acampo has left fans gushing over his “beautiful” daughter Mia on Instagram.

The Family Fortunes host, 44, melted hearts when he posted a photo of the eight-year-old on social media yesterday (November 4), calling her his “princess”.

He shares three children with his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison, including sons Luciano, 18, and Rocco, 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino D’Acampo (@iamginodacampo) on Nov 4, 2020 at 11:01am PST

What did Gino D’Acampo share?

In the shot, the dad-of-three posed alongside his daughter for a sweet selfie.

The TV chef was seen pouting for the snap, while Mia giggled next to him.

Gino wrote: “Just messing around with my principessa….. GD x.”



The post didn’t go unnoticed by Gino’s fans, who were quick to gush over his youngest.

Gino D’Acampo shared a sweet snap of his daughter Mia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Family Fortunes: Viewers divided as some brand cartoon question ‘unfair’

One wrote: “Such a precious father daughter photo. She is so beautiful x.”

A second shared: “She is so beautiful. Just like her Mummy Gino.”

Another commented: “Both gorgeous.”

While former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley added: “Awwww darling she’s so beautiful xx.”

Gino is a doting dad to three kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gino opens up on family life

The Italian chef met his wife Jessica when he was just 18, and the pair married in 2002.

When it comes to family life, Gino previously confessed to being the strict parent in his household.

He told Woman magazine: “My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents.

“I run a family kitchen and in my house we don’t have options. I never had options, why should they?”

Read more: Family Fortunes: Gino D’Acampo asks contestant to name son after him following shock proposal

Meanwhile, back in September, Gino spilled the beans on his plans for pal Fred Sirieix’s stag do.

The TV chef appears alongside Fred and Gordon Ramsay on ITV hit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

In an exclusive chat with Entertainment Daily, Gino revealed: “My role in the wedding is to do the stag night, the stag do.

“The stag do is going to be organised by me and the food is going to be organised by Gordon. That’s the plan.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.