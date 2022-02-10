Gino D’Acampo sparked a debate over his beard on his Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, February 9) which got plenty of his followers talking.

If Gino was expecting a satisfying answer to the debate he started, he’s going to be pretty disappointed!

What did Gino post on Instagram?

Gino took to Instagram yesterday evening to find out what his followers preferred – him with a beard, or without.

The 45-year-old Italian chef posted two side-by-side pictures for his 1.5 million followers to judge.

In the photo on the left, Gino has grown out a short beard.

Meanwhile, in the photo on the right, Gino’s chin is covered in stubble.

“To beard, or not to beard, that is the question…,” Gino captioned the post.

Since it was uploaded last night, over 2,000 of Gino’s followers have commented, and they’re divided over which look suits the Italian best!

What did Gino D’Acampo’s followers say?

Gino D’Acampo sparked a debate in the comment section of his Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Gino’s followers were all for the bearded look.

“A beard, of course, my friend,” First Dates star Fred Sirieix wrote in French.

“Beard, much more sexy,” one of his followers said.

“Grow it out Gino, would be a great look,” another said.

“Always beard!!” a third said.

“With beard looks a little like Fred [Sirieix],” another said, though whether this is in support of the beard or not remains to be seen!

What else did Gino D’Acampo’s followers say?

Gino D’Acampo has sported a beard before (Credit: ITV)

Others, however, were very much against the 45-year-old having a beard.

“Not to beard… you look younger without,” one of his 1.5 million followers said.

“Younger looking without the beard,” another wrote.

“Beard has got to go,” a third demanded. “Not. You suit stubble only look,” someone else commented

However, there were some who didn’t care either way.

“Both are ravishing,” Vanessa Feltz said. “Wouldn’t make no difference Gino,” another follower said.

One fan had some advice for the chef to help him decide.

“I think your wife should answer that one. Does she like kissing you with a beard?” they asked.

So what do you think? Should Gino go with a beard, or without?