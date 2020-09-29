Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo has spilled the beans on pal Fred Sirieix’s stag do exclusively to Entertainment Daily.

And, while their Road Trip co-star Gordon Ramsay will prepare the food at Fred’s upcoming wedding to the fiancée he calls Fruitcake, Gino is in charge of the stag night shenanigans.

In our exclusive chat, Gino revealed: “My role in the wedding is to do the stag night, the stag do.

“The stag do is going to be organised by me and the food is going to be organised by Gordon. That’s the plan.”

What is Gino D’Acampo planning for Fred?

And, it appears, Gino will be treating Fred to quite the boozy night.

“I’ll tell you about my plan,” he said.

“The day after nobody remembers anything so no one like you can ask us any questions,” he quipped.

“The secret of a good stag night is no one remembers anything the day after.”

What would be memorable though, is Gino’s Road Trip pals appearing on his new ITV show Family Fortunes.

“Oh my god, oh my god, that would be my dream. Gordon’s family and Fred’s family, oh my god. Oh my god,” he said.

So who would win?

“I think Gordon will win. He’s super competitive, he hates to lose. And I think at some point Fred will let him win, just not to hear his moaning.”

Upbeat Gino says he’s loving his role on the new gameshow because he loves “giving away” ITV’s money.

And, he said, he hopes to front future series of the iconic quiz show.

“I would like to do more Family Fortunes,” he said. “I would like to carry on just the way I am.”

Gino added: “I love what I do.”

Is Road Trip making a comeback?

Road Trip, meanwhile, has been commissioned for another “22 episodes”, Gino revealed.

“I think we’re going to get old by the time we finish all these episodes,” he laughed.

“We are now organising the Christmas special and I don’t really know where we are going, but I know we’re going to be away for about 10 days.”

Cheeky as ever, Gino also quipped that we’d have to get him drunk to find out how he lost his virginity with a tub of Nutella.

After ED! commented that a cheesecake he made on This Morning looked nice, Gino said: “Don’t you dare ask me how did you lose your virginity with a tub of Nutella because I’m not going to tell you.

“That’s why you mentioned the cheesecake, I know where this is going. That’s not the kind of thing that one tells in an interview,” he added.

“The day that you and I meet, we are going to go to a bar and have a pint of Guinness or whatever you drink and I’ll tell you the story. How about that?”

Holly and Phil on Family Fortunes?

What he will reveal, though, is who would win at a game of Family Fortunes if This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield went head-to-head.

“I think Holly will win,” he said.

“They’re so competitive. Phillip gets so wound up when he loses, god forbid if he makes one or two mistakes then he’s over and Holly will take him over straight away.”

Speaking about his greatest fortune when it comes to his family, Gino revealed his wife Jessica holds everything together.

“My wife is the greatest thing that our family has because she’s the one that brings everybody together and creates a balance in our family.

“Without my wife, I would be lost in my family. She’s an awesome, awesome woman.”

Will Gino renew his vows?

“Funnily enough, a friend of mine asked me this a couple of days ago. I said: ‘Why would I want to renew something that is already perfect?’

“I don’t want to do that, everything is perfect, why would I want to do that?

“I’m worried if I’m going to do it again maybe it’s going to bring me bad luck. Just leave things the way they are, everything is working really beautifully.”

Watch the all new Family Fortunes with Gino D’Acampo on ITV, Sunday at 8pm.

