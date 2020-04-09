Is Gino D'Acampo married? Meet his wife and childhood sweetheart Jessica Stellina Morrison

Gino D'Acampo may be on the telly almost every night of the week.

But the celebrity chef likes to keep his personal life private.

So much so that some fans aren't even sure if the Italian star is married.

But Gino D'Acampo and his wife have an incredible love story that will warm your heart...

Who is Gino D'Acampo's wife?

Gino's wife is Jessica Stellina Morrison.

The couple met while he was working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

He was just 18-years-old at the time and she was his first love.

But their relationship hasn't all been plain sailing.

In fact, they broke up for a year before getting hitched – but the time apart confirmed to Gino that Jessica was The One.

After getting back together, the couple decided to move to the UK and got married in 2002 – six years after they first started dating.

This year, the couple will celebrate 25 years together.

Gino D'Acampo's wife Jessica Stellina Morrison is his teenage sweetheart (Credit: Shutterstock)

Does Gino D'Acampo have kids?

Yes, Gino and Jessica have three children together.

The couple are proud parents to Luciano, 18, Rocco, 15, and eight-year-old Mia.

Although the celebrity chef is very private when it comes to his family, he has previously opened up about his parenting skills.

During an interview with Woman magazine, he admitted that he is the stricter parents.

"You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'," he said.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents.

"I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

Is Gino D'Acampo's son dating Gordon Ramsay's daughter?

The rumours are true – Luciano and Gordon's daughter Tilly are dating.

Gino revealed he found out about the relationship while working with Gordon on the latest series of Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip.

Awkward.

"I FaceTime my son Luciano during the trip and he was in a restaurant and he was saying ‘Hi’ to Gordon and all of a sudden, Tilly appears," he revealed.

"Look, I don’t care, it’s nothing to do with me, but Gordon cares, of course.

"Because if something happens serious then Matilda will be called Matilda D’Acampo! Gordon hates that. Can you imagine it?"

