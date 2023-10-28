Gino D’Acampo breaks silence following horror accident during filming of ITV show: ‘I get ill, and yet I don’t get a phone call’

TV chef Gino D’Acampo has spoken out following a horrifying TV accident. The presenter was reportedly filming a stunt for a new travel show when the incident occurred.

The accident came as Gino was filming scenes from his new ITV show, Emission Impossible. As he filmed, the star found himself on the receiving end of a tobogganing accident which spilled ‘blood everywhere.’

The travel show stars Gino alongside Fred Siriex. It follows the pair as they attempt to eat, sleep, and travel as sustainably as they can.

The celebrity chef was filming his new show when the accident happened (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Gino D’Acampo speaks out following horror accident

Gino has described his fury while speaking to The Sun yesterday (Friday, October 27).

He fumed that he hadn’t heard from ITV following his accident, despite having a long association with the broadcaster.

“I am shocked I have not had a phone call from ITV to see how I am and I cannot wait to talk to them about all of this. After 22 years of working with them, I am in an accident and I get ill, and yet I don’t get a phone call; I smell a fish. I think ITV have no idea what happened.”

The star went on to describe the incident as ‘the worst shoot of my life.’

The accident left the film crew traumatised (Credit: YouTube/Gino D’Acampo)

TV source describes horror crash

The Sun reported the details of the accident, which occured on October 18, in Austria. One stunt involved Gino going down a “200ft slide on a toboggan, clutching a cocktail glass”.

A source told the tabloid: “He was still filming a piece to camera when a mother and her two kids came hurtling down at 30mph and crashed. There was blood everywhere and one of the boys had blood pouring from his mouth. The mum and her other child had concussion and an ambulance was immediately called as Gino was treated on-site,” the source described.

Although bosses offered counseling and sent the crew home, there was more in store for Gino and Fred.

“ITV had real duty of care concerns and immediately offered counselling to anyone who may have been upset by what they saw. The following day both Fred and Gino got ill, and Gino’s temperature shot up to 40.3 degrees. Two ­doctors were called,” the source continued.

