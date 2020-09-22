Gethin Jones sparks rumours he’s secretly married after wedding ring pic

Gethin Jones has sparked rumours he’s secretly married after sharing a wedding ring photo.

The One Show’s presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant took to Instagram to show off the gold band, but did not reveal who the lucky lady is.

What was Gethin Jones wearing?

Showing his left hand to camera, Gethin was wearing a stunning gold band.

He captioned the image simply, saying: “It’s been a big day.”

Read more: The One Show: Alex Jones makes ‘daft’ blunder in chat with Jane Fonda

Soon, many of Gethin’s 800,000 followers were shocked into a response.

After no announcement or warning, many weren’t sure whether this was a prank or not.

Gethin Jones regularly presents The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Has Gethin Jones been dating during lockdown?

During recent episodes of The One Show, co-host Alex Jones did tease that Gethin had been enjoying some virtual dating.

Back in April, Alex made reference to the fact that he had been on a “virtual cooking date”.

It seems that while established couples have been splitting up during lockdown, Gethin has been single and willing to mingle.

ED! has contacted Gethin’s reps for comment.

Could Gethin be having everyone on? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the followers of Gethin Jones say?

One excited follower wrote: “AMAZING!! Congrats buddy.”

Another said: “Congrats mate.”

A third follower commented: “Oooohhhhhh congratulations!” [Sic]

Ha! I think you are messing with us!

Another follower lamented the fact that her number-one crush was now seemingly off the market: “2020 gets worse.”

Finally, one person wasn’t buying it.

“Ha! I think you are messing with us!,” they said.

Emily has also reportedly found love during lockdown (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Who else has found love during lockdown?

Gethin isn’t the only person who has taken the opportunity to look for love this year.

Earlier this summer, Emily Atack had reportedly found a new fella during lockdown.

Read more: Great British Bake Off: Viewers furious as series opener delayed due to Boris Johnson’s national address

According to reports, the new Celebrity Juice team captain met social media executive Joe Caro through mutual friends.

A source told The Sun: “While it’s early days for the couple, the pair are reported to be hitting it off brilliantly.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.