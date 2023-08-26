‘It’s not good to settle’ – Gethin Jones’ love life, from Strictly romance to First Dates beauty he’s ‘grown close’ to

It feels like Gethin Jones has been all over our screens for years, from his first gig on the iconic Blue Peter to his current daily slot on Morning Live – but what we want to know is, does he have a girlfriend?

He’s had the Strictly treatment, taken his turn in the Celebrity Masterchef kitchen, and this weekend joins the line-up of Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip (August 26).

And yet it feels as though we know so little about his love life. Is Gethin single? Has he ever been married? Who has he dated? Stay tuned for a full low-done!

Has Gethin Jones ever been married?

Gethin’s never been married, but he has been engaged. Like an (infamous) number of celebs, he found love on Strictly in 2007, though not with his dance partner.

Gethin began dating Welsh singing treasure Katherine Jenkins after she performed on the show with Andrea Bocelli.

Gethin was engaged to Katherine Jenkins (Credit: Cover Images)

In February 2011, the couple announced their engagement, but called it off before the year was out.

Although it clearly wasn’t meant to be, Gethin has spoken about the profound impact the relationship had on him.

Everything changed with this relationship.

“It was weird for me as I met someone on the show and that was bizarre, because she was super high profile and I hadn’t experienced any kind of fame,” he told Strictly’s Oti Mabuse when he appeared on her podcast.

“I had gone from Blue Peter to the biggest show on telly dating, you know, a world famous singer. I took a lot of self confidence from being able to express myself dancing but everything sort of changed with this relationship developing.”

Who else has Gethin dated?

Following his break up with Katherine, Gethin briefly dated TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, who is 13 years his junior. However, their busy schedules meant they never quite got to making it official.

Gethin went on a few dates with Lucy Mecklenburgh from TOWIE (Credit: ITV)

“We went out a few times a while ago but it was bad timing for both of us,” Lucy told New! Magazine at the time, insisting: “He’s the nicest guy. It was a mutual thing.”

He also had a one-year relationship with model Katja Zwara (aka the girl in Olly Murs’ Dance With Me Tonight music video) which ended in 2018.

Katja Zwara is another of Gethin’s exes (Credit: YouTube)

Embarrassing Gethin with an appearance on his Hits Radio show a few years ago, Gethin’s big sister discussed why she thinks her little brother has been so unlucky in love.

“He does tend to have a type,” she revealed. “The last two girls even had the same name.”

She also went on: “They’ve got to tick every box and if there’s one tiny thing wrong like if their middle toes longer than their big toe he goes off them.”

Is Gethin currently single?

In latest news, Gethin has recently been linked with First Dates waitress Cici Coleman.

Is Gethin dating the First Dates waitress? (Credit: Channel 4)

The pair were reportedly spotted watching friend Frankie Bridge in 2:22 A Ghost Story in the West End earlier this month.

Back in 2016, the man himself did open up about his hopes for a family, though. He told The Sun: “My relationship history has taught me that it’s not good to settle. I hope one day I am blessed to be married and have children, but you can’t force the issue. And the older I get, the more relaxed I feel about it.”

Gethin is on Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip tonight (August 26) at 6.15pm on BBC Two.

