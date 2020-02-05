You can get paid £38k to test sex toys and offer shoppers advice on how to use them

For many, new year, new you often means embarking on a hunt for that perfect new job.

Well, if you're in the market to test a range of, ahem, toys, then you could be set to make a mint.

An online retailer is looking for an Intimate Customer Service Manager – and the role will see you test sex toys and tell potential customers how best to use them.

Yes, this is a real job. The salary is set at £38,000 and, in perhaps the best piece of news considering aspects of the role, you can work remotely, from the comfort of your own home.

You'll be able to test the toys from the comfort of your own home (Credit: Pexels)

The role is being offered by OnBuy.com and the successful candidate will be required to listen to people complaining about their sex issues and respond to their questions.

The company said it receives 500 questions a month from customers – and many of those are about its sex toys, so you'll definitely be earning that wage.

One perk of the job though is you'll be sent a selection of the toys to familiarise yourself with every month.

The successful applicant will have to respond to customer queries (Credit: Pexels)

Cas Paton, founder of OnBuy.com, said: "At OnBuy.com, our aim is to provide everything our customers may need."

She added: "In recent months we've seen thousands of customers get in touch asking for advice when it comes to our adult-friendly products and, although our team is currently helping all customer queries in the best way they can, we need a professional to own this task."

If you think you're up for the job, apply online here.

Meanwhile, new research by price comparison site Idealo has revealed that the vibrator is the most popular sex toy in the UK, with shoppers admitting they spend up to £650 to keep the fires burning in the bedroom.

The company receives 500 queries a month, many about the sex toy range (Credit: Pexels)

Brits also tend to name their sex toys, with almost half of those surveyed revealing theirs is called Baby.

Bob was the second most popular name, with 35% of those surveyed opting for the name.

With over a third of Brits buying their sex toys online to save embarrassment in store, it seems the new recruit at OnBuy is going to be very busy indeed!

